Nicole Scherzinger’s totally see-through dress shows off her white silk lingerie

Andreas Rentz - Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, we have not been able to get enough of Nicole Scherzinger and her dramatic hair transformations. From a shoulder-length peroxide blonde bob to a pink bouffant style and now a pixie haircut, the Cosmo Beauty Team have officially coined her a hair chameleon. High praise, indeed.

But today, we're here to talk about her fashion. Specifically: the series of stunning looks she wore for a recent photoshoot with The Glossary magazine, and that Nic just shared on Instagram.

The definition of monochrome magic, the actress and singer can be seen modelling a series of black and white 'fits. First up, a Dolce & Gabbana all-white silk chiffon dress with a high-neck featuring a tie detail, long sleeves and gathered detailing at the waist descending into a floor-sweeping hem.

Oh, and did we mention the gown is *totally* see-through? Displaying the silk bra and high-waisted knickers Nicole wore underneath.

White barely-there heeled sandals and sparkling chandelier earrings completed the look, that we're calling a winter take on naked dressing. While we have yet to see any snowfall in the UK, that hasn't stopped our fave celebs taking inspo from the szn. Anne Hathaway, Jenna Ortega and Ciara have all repped winter white head-to-toe, while Sydney Sweeney's crystal dress looks like it was made from actual icicles.

Nicole also shared a BTS video from the shoot that clearly took place before her hairstylist gave her the chop, as her trademark long dark locks were present and accounted for.

In the clip, her followers get a closer look at further outfits including a sheer black cape layered over a bra top and a cut-out corsetted jacket. We can also see ensembles that didn't make the cut, such as a short faux fur coat that Nicole appeared to be wearing with nothing underneath and a wired conical bra.

Yep, we told you – endless stunning 'fits.

Follow Alexandria on Instagram.

You Might Also Like