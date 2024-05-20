Nicole May, Kelly Maxwell dominant in Oklahoma Sooners Norman Regional sweep

Kelly Maxwell and Nicole May had a fantastic weekend for the Oklahoma Sooners, setting the tone in their Norman Regional sweep. They combined for 19 innings pitched and allowed one earned run. The two held Oregon to just one earned run in 14 innings on Saturday and Sunday to advance to the Super Regionals.

The Sooners duo earned all three wins and Maxwell picked up a save on Sunday in the clincher. They recorded 26 strikeouts and along with Karlie Keeney, didn’t walk a batter all weekend.

It was a continuation of the weekend the Sooners had the week before in the Big 12 tournament, but even better. And it sets the stage for the Sooners to go deep in the NCAA tournament.

What the Sooners have put on display since the beginning of the Big 12 tournament is the aggressive Oklahoma Sooners team that has been so good for so long. And May and Maxwell set the tone from the circle, attacking hitters early in counts and throwing with confidence.

“All week long, we worked on being decisive,” Kelly Maxwell said after the win on Sunday. “I think that was the word of the day and I think Nicole May started with that. I just wanted to pick her up in that moment and have her back and be decisive.”

In the circle and at that the plate, the Sooners dictated the game. Though they’ve done a great job getting on base with walks, at times it created a passive mentality at the plate. That wasn’t the case in the Big 12 tournament and that wasn’t the case in the Norman Regional.

From the circle to the plate, the Sooners showed that this is the same team that has won three straight national titles and looking to make history with a fourth.

As the great Ric Flair once said, “to be the man, you gotta beat the man.” And Oklahoma is reminding everyone that they’re the team to beat. And with Maxwell and May pitching as well as they did this weekend, they’re going to be really tough to beat.

