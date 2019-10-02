Pepe's performance in Arsenal's drab 1-1 draw at Manchester United summed up his ineffective form so far this season - the record signing was substituted after 74 minutes - REUTERS

Unai Emery has called on Nicolas Pepe to embrace the pressure of being Arsenal’s record signing, telling the club’s supporters to be patient with the struggling winger.

Pepe admitted this week that his start to life at Arsenal has “not been easy” following his £72 million move from Lille this summer, adding that his confidence has been affected by his below-par performances.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 24-year-old has scored once in eight appearances this season and was substituted in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Emery, the Arsenal head coach, has said he has held one-to-one video sessions with Pepe in an attempt to speed up the winger’s adaptation to the Premier League.

“He still needs to play, get confidence, know better the other players and our work,” said Emery. “The adaptation, some players need less time and some need more. But every player needs time when they arrive here.

Unai Emery has taken to giving Pepe one-on-one video lessons in a bid to kickstart the Ivory Coast international's career at Arsenal Credit: Getty Images

“I think he is progressing. We are working with him individually and collectively for that process to be as quick as it can, but really we are happy with him.”

Asked if Pepe’s record transfer fee had brought added pressure, Emery said: “The players are not thinking about the salary or what one club paid to use him.

“For us, it’s not thinking about pressure. We are playing every time, as a coach or a player, under pressure. Being under pressure is a positive. Being under pressure is because we are at a big club with a demanding objective.

“It’s a privilege to be here. That privilege brings pressure, of course. But it’s positive, of course. Not for the salary, not for how much the club paid for him. No, no, no. It’s because we need to achieve a good performance, individually and collectively. We need to be very demanding of ourselves, but it’s positive.”

Pepe could be given more first-team action in Thursday’s Europa League meeting with Standard Liege as Emery looks to build his confidence ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Bournemouth.

“I am sure that Pepe is an amazing player,” Emery said. “I am sure he is going to have a big career here.”

Meanwhile, Emiliano Martinez has said he is good enough to be Arsenal’s number one goalkeeper. Martinez is currently behind Bernd Leno in the pecking order but the Argentine, who has been called up to his country’s national side, has impressed in cup competitions so far this season.

“If you want to be Arsenal number one you have to believe in yourself no matter what,” Martinez said. “I believe in my talent, my work.”

Team details (probable)

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney; Willock, Torreira; Nelson, Ozil, Saka; Martinelli.

Standard Liege (4-2-3-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Vojvoda, Vanheusden, Laifis, Gavory; Cimirot, Bastien; Lestienne, Mpoku, Carcela; Emond.

Referee: S Scharer (Switzerland).



