Nicolas Daws with a Goalie Save vs. Washington Capitals

Nicolas Daws (New Jersey Devils) with a Goalie Save vs. Washington Capitals, 01/03/2024
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
The Niners led all teams with nine players selected, followed by the Cowboys and Ravens with seven each.
Johnson has rushed for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
Lamar Jackson will get some rest before the playoffs begin.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
Caitlin Clark is on pace to break the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record in February with a career-high scoring clip. Yahoo Sports is tracking Clark’s quest for the all-time scoring mark after every Iowa game.
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
The final year of the four-team College Football Playoff delivered two thrilling semifinals, but the rest of bowl season was marred by opt-outs.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
The executive director of Bowl Season has ideas to incentivize college football players to compete in bowl games, if the NCAA is willing to make substantial changes.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
Washington will play for a national title thanks to the brilliance of Penix, who is having a storybook season after overcoming multiple serious injuries in years past.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.