Nico Williams on Spain style, Balotelli inspiration and Italy fears

Ahead of the showdown with Italy, Spain star Nico Williams reveals how he was inspired by Mario Balotelli, fears Giovanni Di Lorenzo and brings ‘street football’ to EURO 2024.

It kicks off in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

Because they both won their opening fixtures, while Croatia were held to a 2-2 draw by Albania this afternoon, that means whoever wins tomorrow’s match will be guaranteed both qualification and top spot in the group.

It’s winner takes all and Nico Williams sat down with La Gazzetta dello Sport to talk over his concept of Italian football, which starts with one classic player.

“I loved Balotelli. I remember him so well at EURO 2012 and had followed him since his time at Manchester City. So many of us, including me and my brother Iñaki, got our haircuts like his.”

On to more current sporting identity, Williams looks forward to the showdown for first place in this EURO 2024 group between Spain and Italy.

“It’s difficult, tough, balanced and could go one way or the other. Naturally, we will try to win. We were all together in the team camp watching the Albania game and Italy really impressed us. They have intensity, a high press and close up well when defending.”

Of all the star names on show for the Azzurri, Williams is concerned about the Napoli captain.

“My teammates were making fun of me and saying I will have a hard time against Di Lorenzo, as he is super intense and will stick to me like glue. I think they might be right. I’ll try to cause him problems with my greatest strengths, pace and dribbling.

“Alessandro Bastoni is a real animal in defence too, their whole defence is strong.”

Nico Williams represents a new Spain approach

This is a very different Spain team to the one that beat Italy in the EURO 2012 Final, as they are less focused on possession and more on vertical passing or taking men on.

“I love to dribble, drive the opponents crazy with dummies and stepovers. I always learned to play like this watching the Brazilians, from Ronaldinho to Neymar and now Vinicius. I love taking defenders on,” continued Williams.

“The style of the Spain team has changed, as now we are more vertical both with internal passing and going down the wings with me and Lamine Yamal.

“Football is increasingly a physical sport and we also have within us this ‘street football’ approach that helps us beat defenders. We grew up in the park, dribbling, and the coach tries to make the most of those characteristics.

“We learned from the mistakes of Qatar in 2022, changed coach, style and mentality. I see great excitement, concentration and confidence we can win the tournament for Spain.”

Williams has an extra reason to hope they go all the way in Germany.

“July 12 is my birthday, July 13 is Lamine Yamal’s birthday and the Euros final is on July 14. What a hat-trick! We have to dream big and hope it all goes for the best.”