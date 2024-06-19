Nico Williams sends out words of high praise for Barcelona gem

Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, along with Alvaro Morata, are spearheading the Spain attack in this UEFA EURO 2024, as a new crop of Spanish players looks to get the top European international trophy back to the Iberian country.

There is a chance that this duo can also play together at the club level in the future, as Nico Williams has been closely linked with Barcelona in the last few weeks.

Both these wingers form a very exciting duo, as they both are very quick and disruptive, creating all sorts of problems for the opposition defenders and also have a very good bond between them, on and off the pitch.

The two have spoken highly of one another previously, and as SPORT has reported, the Athletic Club winger once again praised the Barcelona youngster as he talked in an interview with Onda Cero. Nico believes Lamine Yamal has a very high ceiling:

“He has an incredible projection, you are already seeing it here at just 16 years old. He is an incredible player, he is a great person. If he is respected by injuries and continues to be who he is, he can do everything and more. Don’t be afraid.”

As already mentioned, the Athletic Club winger has been linked with Barcelona recently. This topic was also raised in this interview, but the Spaniard did not provide a very revealing response:

“I’ve seen something, but I have no idea about anything. In the end, I’m focused on the Eurocup and little else. I don’t know what I’m going to do. Nobody knows the future.”

Furthermore, the youngster also talked about the possible Ballon d’Or winners for the coming edition and named the Real Madrid trio of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham as the favorites.

He also opined on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate and revealed that the former was his idol as a child, but named Messi as the player he would like to play with.