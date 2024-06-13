Nico Williams says Vinicius Junior verdict is a turning point in battle against racism

Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams has praised the verdict condemning three people to eight months in prison for racial abuse towards Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. The verdict, which came out on Monday, was the first of its kind for a case brought by La Liga.

Williams, 21, has also been a victim of racial abuse on multiple occasions, most notably on social media last season, and at the Metropolitano in April, when an Atletico Madrid fan abused him. The fan in question was identified and is currently in the judicial process.

On the verdict for the three fans that abused Vinicius, Williams said it was a necessary ruling.

“Well, I think it’s a turning point. When you insult and get away with it, more people continue to do it and in the end it has been seen that the law is harsh, that people are taking it more seriously, There should not be acts of racism and the truth is that more than condemning them, I would like to know why they did it,” he explained to Cadena Cope.

“After the game I was a little affected to know what had gone through their mind to say that ot me, I don’t know if it was because of my skin tone or to distract me from the game, but I would like to know an answer. I doubt I will ever get one, but what I would like is to know what was going through their head to say that to me.”

He also called on increased education across the board to combat the scourge of racism.

“I think so. If you talk to people and open their minds, I doubt they will think that everything is black or everything is white. In the end you have to reason with people, make them know you, make them empathise with you, maybe they don’t know the African culture, Latin American culture… and well, I think we have to teach them, let them discover the world, and that will change many mentalities.”

Williams, and particularly his brother Inaki Williams, have been vocal about their frustration with racism, and have been alongside Vinicius in leading the charge against racism. Certainly Williams’ statements ring true, with the number of incidents against Vinicius increasing, and no major punishments behind handed out before this one.