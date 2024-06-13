Nico Williams breaks silence on Barcelona transfer rumours

It is no secret that Barcelona find themselves against the wall to sign a new left-winger this summer. Of the many options including Xavi Simons and Luis Diaz, however, Nico Williams appears to be the better-placed transfer target.

An established starter for the Spanish National Team at just 21 years of age, the Basque winger already shared a good rapport and connection with several Blaugrana stars both on and off the field.

In fact, Barcelona gem Lamine Yamal spoke in depth about how he enjoyed playing with Williams earlier this week, indirectly inviting the youngster to join him in Catalonia.

Williams talks about a transfer

Speaking to the media in a recent interview, the Spanish winger was directly questioned about what the future held for him and whether a departure from Athletic Club was a possibility.

“My future? I am very happy in Bilbao, it is the club that has given me everything. I have told my agent that I do not want to know anything until the Euros is over,” he said, leaving the door open as revealed by Mundo Deportivo.

A top target for Barcelona. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

He then spoke about his relationship with Lamine Yamal and the special bond they shared in the national team.

“I tell Lamine that I’m his older brother, he has to respect me. I see him in his room doing his homework (laughs).”

Finally, Williams was asked if the Barcelona troupe at La Roja talked to him about joining them in Catalonia, to which he said,

“Do the Barça players here convince me to join the club? We don’t talk about that, they don’t hesitate, they are very serious.”

A move on the cards?

Barcelona’s financial struggles leave them with no straightforward plan to sign the player, for his release clause is simply beyond the club’s reach.

The pressing need for a new left-winger and the administration’s admiration of Williams’ profile, however, means that Barcelona will try their level best to secure the youngster’s services.

As revealed earlier this week, the Basque winger is prepared to wait for an offer from Barcelona and is even willing to reject advances from the Premier League and PSG to push for the same.

All eyes, thus, are on the Barcelona offices to see if a return to the 1:1 transfer rule is possible.