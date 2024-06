Nico Mantl moves to Portugal

Transfer to FC Arouca

The 24-year-old German goalkeeper joined our Red Bulls in January 2021 from SpVgg Unterhaching and made eleven appearances in our goal. Mantl also went on loan to Danish clubs Aalborg BK (for six months at the start of 2023) and Viborg FF (2023/24). His path is now taking him to the Liga Portugal.

All the best for your future career, Nico!