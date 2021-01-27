Nico Mannion reveals how he cracked up Steph Curry, caused spit take

Mannion reveals how he cracked up Steph, caused spit take originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nico Mannion now has four NBA games and a Steph Curry spit take on his NBA résumé.

The Warriors rookie had the two-time MVP in stitches during the fourth quarter of Golden State's 130-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Mannion told 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto and Kolsky" on Tuesday that it was his response to some Timberwolves trash talk that sent Curry into hysterics.

"Someone on their team was kind of just yelling, 'Boom!' They hit a couple shots, and [he] kept saying 'Boom!' " Mannion explained. "Steph went back in -- I think he hit two in a row -- and they called timeout, and I told him, 'Hey give me one more. One more 'Boom!' And he ended up spitting his water out. It was a funny moment."

The Timberwolves' bringer of "boom" might've been Malik Beasley, who led Minnesota with 30 points Monday. Mannion didn't divulge which opponent he not-so-subtly shaded during the win, but the Warriors will be without the 19-year-old's humor for about a month.

Along with Jordan Poole and Alen Smailagic, Mannion is headed to the G League's upcoming bubble in Orlando, Fla. The trio departs Sunday, Mannion confirmed in his interview Tuesday.

If any of the Santa Cruz Warriors' opponents talk trash to Mannion in the bubble, they can expect him to dish it right back.

