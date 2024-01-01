Nico Iamaleava's niece cries as Tennessee QB accepts Citrus Bowl MVP in win vs. Iowa

Nico Iamaleava had every reason to smile as he was on stage following his Tennessee team’s 35-0 rout of Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Monday.

One of his closest family members wasn’t quite as thrilled to be there with him. As Iamaleava was handed the bowl’s MVP award, his young niece — whom he was holding in his arm as he was being interviewed by ESPN’s Kayla Burton — began crying. Iamaleava held her for a few moments before eventually handing her to someone offscreen.

ESPN cameras also showed Iamaleava's family on the field in the postgame ceremony, with the freshman quarterback saying they attended to watch him play at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Nico’s niece is *not* happy to be up on stage. pic.twitter.com/zEEQb7FQl3 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2024

Whatever sadness she felt wasn’t because of her uncle’s performance.

In the first start of his college career, the heralded freshman and consensus five-star recruit completed 12 of his 19 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. He also had three rushing touchdowns, tying a program bowl record — all against an Iowa defense that entered the game ranked as among the best in all of college football.

If Monday's game was any indication, Iamaleava might leave fans of opposing teams with similar reactions during his Tennessee career.

