Nico Iamaleava's 1st start makes Tennessee vs. Iowa more exciting, but a word of caution ...

Never has a player’s postseason opt-out decision been so welcome as Joe Milton’s announcement Wednesday that he’s forgoing Tennessee’s Citrus Bowl game against Iowa to prepare for the NFL.

This is a blessing for the Vols. With Milton riding into the sunset, Josh Heupel finally must play Nico Iamaleava for more than a few snaps of mop-up duty. Tennessee’s passionate fans who craved all season to see more of the ballyhooed five-star freshman will get their wish, albeit belatedly.

The Citrus Bowl becomes a whole lot more interesting now that Iamaleava will start against the Hawkeyes. Let's start to learn how good of a quarterback those NIL dollars bought.

If Milton had started, the game would have become something of a coronation to a mediocre season. With Iamaleava at the controls, the game will offer a peek into Tennessee's future.

Heupel kept Iamaleava under a tight wrap during the regular season. He redshirted and played just 52 snaps in four games.

Our best indication of Iamaleava’s potential might remain his standout performance in Tennessee’s spring game, although spring games are a poor indicator of much. So, too, is garbage time against UConn and Vanderbilt.

Facing Iowa, which is armed with a national top-10 pass defense, should tell us more, but a word of caution: Regardless of what happens on Jan. 1, let’s agree to hold off on either the Nico for 2024 Heisman campaign or the Nico-is-a-bust outrage.

Milton earned Orange Bowl MVP honors last winter, stoking optimistic fires that he’d have a monster season as a sixth-year senior. He didn’t. He was fine. Milton performed better than any quarterback Tennessee experienced during the Jeremy Pruitt era, but he didn’t sniff duplicating Hendon Hooker’s brilliant 2022 season.

I’d say in summary of Milton's three seasons with the Vols: He was what he was – a useful player throughout two seasons mostly as a Hooker’s backup who played well enough as Tennessee's 2023 starter for the Vols to win eight games. But, no one would confuse Milton with an all-conference performer. He was, essentially, a one-year bridge between the Hooker era and the Iamaleava experience.

How Iamaleava plays will define Tennessee’s 2024, so it’s fitting he’ll make his first start on New Year’s Day. Consider the Citrus Bowl the appetizing course, a teaser that will help shape Tennessee’s offseason outlook.

