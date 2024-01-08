Nico Iamaleava was a TV hit. Here's how many watched Tennessee football in Citrus Bowl

Only four Tennessee football games in Josh Heupel’s tenure drew a larger TV audience than Nico Iamaleava’s debut start in the Citrus Bowl.

The Vols’ 35-0 win over Iowa drew 6.8 million viewers.

If they tuned in to see Iamaleava, they weren’t disappointed. The freshman quarterback accounted for four touchdowns to earn the MVP award.

The Citrus Bowl, played in Orlando and televised on ABC, drew the largest audience of any bowl game outside the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowls.

The ReliaQuest Bowl (ESPN) drew 4.6 million viewers. LSU beat Wisconsin 35-31.

The PopTarts Bowl (ESPN), also played in Orlando, drew 4.3 million viewers. Kansas State beat North Carolina State 28-19.

All other bowls drew fewer than 4 million viewers.

Which Tennessee games had more TV viewers

Heupel has coached 39 games over three seasons at Tennessee. The Citrus Bowl had the fifth largest TV audience during his tenure.

The top four aren’t surprising.

The largest TV audience watched No. 2 Tennessee lose 27-13 at No. 1 Georgia in 2022. It carried SEC title and CFP implications. That game drew 13.1 million viewers.

The Vols’ 52-49 win over Alabama in 2022 drew 11.6 million viewers. It was an instant classic in the Third Saturday in October rivalry. Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt had record-breaking performances, and fans celebrated by storming the field and carrying away the goal post.

Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson in the 2022 Orange Bowl drew 8.6 million viewers. The Vols’ 34-20 loss to Alabama in 2023 drew 8 million viewers.

With so much excitement surrounding Iamaleava, a former five-star prospect, expect games in the 2024 season to have a chance at making this list.

Where Citrus Bowl ranked in 2023 bowls

The Citrus Bowl is regarded as the top bowl game for SEC teams outside the CFP and New Year’s Six bowls.

Fittingly, it drew the largest TV audience of those bowls. Here’s how many viewers watched the top games.

6.8 million – Citrus: Tennessee vs. Iowa (ABC)

4.6 million – Reliaquest: LSU vs. Wisconsin (ESPN2)

4.3 million – Pop Tarts: NC State vs. Kansas State (ESPN)

3.9 million – Alamo: Arizona vs. Oklahoma (ESPN)

3.8 million – Duke's Mayo: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (ESPN)

3.6 million – Liberty: Memphis vs. Iowa State (ESPN)

3.5 million – Holiday: USC vs. Louisville (FOX)

3.4 million – Gator: Kentucky vs. Clemson (ESPN)

3.3 million – Sun: Notre Dame vs. Oregon State (CBS)

