It's Nico Iamaleava time for Tennessee football. Why Josh Heupel said the freshman is ready

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nico Iamaleava’s time has arrived as Tennessee's starting quarterback, and coach Josh Heupel had plenty to say about it after the Vols' first practice here Wednesday for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Sixth-year senior quarterback Joe Milton announced that he will opt out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

That means Iamaleava, a freshman and former five-star recruit, will get his first start in the Citrus Bowl when No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) plays No. 17 Iowa (10-3) on Monday (1 p.m. ET, ABC) at Camping World Stadium.

“This game is never perfect. We don’t expect Nico to go out and play perfect,” Heupel said. “We expect him to reset and give out playmakers an opportunity to go make plays.

“This is his first opportunity to start a football game, be in command of it. I expect him to handle the week the right way and go out and play extremely well.”

Iamaleava has played in only four games, and those were late appearances in lopsided victories. He was 16-of-26 passing for 163 yards, one TD and no interceptions. He also rushed for 44 yards.

So, facing Iowa, a top-five defense, is a tall order for a freshman who’s played only 52 snaps. Fortunately, Milton will be right by his side.

Here’s what Heupel said about Iamaleava starting in the Citrus Bowl.

Why Nico Iamaleava is ready to start

Heupel said Iamaleava has developed throughout the season.

“He’s smart. He’s competitive. When he makes a mistake – and young players are always going to do that – he continues to learn and grow. He doesn’t repeat (the mistake),” Heupel said. “He is extremely talented, and everybody knows that.

“But I love the way he works inside our building. He’s continued to grow so much fundamentally, which has allowed him to play at this level.”

Iamaleava played in four regular-season games, so he will redshirt and retain his season of eligibility.

The bowl game does not count toward a redshirt. So Iamaleava will begin next season, presumably as the starter, as a redshirt freshman.

What Heupel told veteran Vols to help Iamaleava

Tennessee has a veteran offensive line, led by center Cooper Mays and tackles John Campbell and Gerald Mincey. Wide receiver Ramel Keyton and tight end Jacob Warren are also very seasoned.

Heupel said he told those players that he expects them to help Iamaleava.

“This is going to be (Iamaleava’s) first start,” Heupel said. “So I said it to the guys earlier (that) it’s important anytime you have a young player – and I don’t care what position he’s playing – that the other 10 guys need to play at a really high level and do the ordinary things really consistently to allow that guy to function and operate at the level that he’s capable of.”

Iamaleava, however, will not have a full backfield rotation. Running backs Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small opted out of the bowl game. Sophomore Dylan Sampson and freshman Cam Seldon will carry the load.

Who Iamaleava will throw passes to

Wide receiver Bru McCoy is out with a season-ending ankle injury. And Dont’e Thornton will not be able to return from a leg injury in time to play in the bowl.

That means Keyton, Squirrel White, Chas Nimrod and Kaleb Webb will serve as Iamaleava’s wide receivers in the passing game. Warren and McCallan Castles also should be preferred targets at tight end.

Half of those six players were on the second team for most of the season, so Iamaleava threw a lot of passes to them in practice.

“During the course of the season, we get a lot of reps with guys that we consider (second-teamers) ,” Heupel said. “During the bowl prep, we emphasized young guys a lot early.

We have some young wide receivers who’ve played a lot of football. He got a lot of reps with those guys, even before we got into actual game prep. We anticipate them being on the same page.”

Why Iowa is a tough opponent for Iamaleava’s first start

Iowa has one of the top defenses in college football.

It ranked No. 4 in scoring defense (13.2 ppg), No. 5 in total defense (274.8 ypg) and No. 8 in passing defense (172.2 ypg).

“It’s not just the numbers that say they have a really good defense. You can watch the film,” Heupel said. “They make you earn it. They don’t give up a bunch of big plays, and that’s in the pass game and the run game. It will be important for us to maximize our opportunities and create big plays.”

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Nico Iamaleava time for Tennessee football. What Josh Heupel said