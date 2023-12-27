Nico Iamaleava is Tennessee football's quarterback in Citrus Bowl. What took so long? | Adams

My last literary effort: Why the Citrus Bowl matters to Tennessee football.

Now, it matters more.

Starting quarterback Joe Milton announced Wednesday he would opt out of Monday's game against Iowa and begin preparing for the NFL Draft. Good for him.

And even better for Tennessee.

The collective response from UT fans probably was something like: “Hallelujah.”

Nothing against Milton, but the Vol Faithful have been waiting for Iamaleava’s first start since he was signed as a five-star quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. “How soon could he start?” wasn’t the most asked question about Iamaleava. The bigger question: “How much was he making?”

Answer: More than a scholarship.

I can’t break down his monthly NIL paycheck to the last cent. But it’s safe to say he became a millionaire before he became a starting college quarterback.

He couldn’t buy his way into the starting lineup, though. He played so little he earned a redshirt to the dismay of the fans. When a player’s immense potential has been a topic of discussion for months, fans don’t want to play a waiting game.

He played just enough to frustrate fans, some of who were asking: “What’s wrong with Josh Heupel?”

I wrote a column in November wondering how much different UT’s record might have been if Iamaeava had started the entire season. My conclusion: The Vols might have won one fewer game.

That was based on how good Iamaleava might be – and how good Milton was. Milton is a pro prospect with a throwing arm strong enough for a circus. He seemingly could throw the ball over or through a building. But sometimes, he threw too long or too hard.

Moreover, his skill set didn’t match Heupel’s offense as well as Iamaleava’s does. He also had the misfortune of following a better quarterback in Hendon Hooker, whose skill set practically was designed for this offense.

Fans lost interest in those how-far-can-Joe-throw stories. They also grew frustrated with his inconsistency. They were “Nico ready” before the last month of the season.

Now, they get him. And because of that, the Citrus Bowl is a big deal. Win or lose, it’s a preview of the future of Tennessee football. So, count on this: Every move – good or bad - Iamaleava makes against the Hawkeyes will be magnified.

His debut won’t be easy.

Never mind if Iowa’s offense has become a college football punch line (it’s the worst in FBS). Its defense is one of the best in the country.

But better to see Iamaleava perform against a competent defense than the Vanderbilts of the world. Almost any quarterback could have looked like a future star against the Commodores, UConn or the other weak links on Tennessee’s schedule.

Iowa will present a true test, just as defensive-minded Washington State did when former Vols quarterback Peyton Manning made his first start as a freshman in 1994.

Manning didn’t produce the spectacular statistics that fans would later come to expect from an All-American. But the Vols won the game 10-9.

If Iamaleava could win his first start, fans won’t care so much about the margin of victory. They will only care that he started and won.

And they will be looking forward to his next start with the same anticipation they did his first.

John Adams is a senior columnist.

