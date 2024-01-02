Nico Iamaleava recaps first career win

Freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava made his first collegiate start for Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl versus Iowa.

Iamaleava completed 12-of-19 passing attempts for 151 passing yards and one passing touchdown. He also totaled 15 rushing attempts for 27 yards and three touchdowns.

Iamaleava was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

He met with media following the contest and recapped his performance.

“Felt great,” Iamaleava said. “Finally, to play a whole game, I have not done that in a while. Felt good to get back out there and get my feet wet.

“I am proud of the guys and how they played. The receivers played a tremendous game, and o-line did good. Receivers did good. I still think there is a lot of room for us to get better.”

Iamaleava became the fourth true freshman quarterback to start a bowl game for Tennessee in program history, joining Tyler Bray (2010 Music City Bowl versus North Carolina), Casey Clausen (2001 Cotton Bowl versus Kansas State) and Peyton Manning (1994 Gator Bowl versus Virginia Tech).

PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Iowa in 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire