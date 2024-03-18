Nico Iamaleava is old news in Tennessee spring football, and that's good news for Vols

Coach Josh Heupel answered nine questions before quarterback Nico Iamaleava was even mentioned in his opening press conference of Tennessee spring football practice.

Eight transfers, 14 freshmen and two new assistant coaches were the hotter topics on Monday.

So was edge rusher James Pearce, who’s projected as a potential NFL first-round pick.

And freshman quarterback Jake Merklinger, who will compete for the backup job behind Iamaleava in the 2024 season, was even mentioned before QB1.

Iamaleava is old news because there’s less mystery about what he can do stepping into the starting role. And that’s great news for the Vols.

In the Citrus Bowl, Iamaleava debuted his repertoire in an MVP performance to outplay a strong Iowa defense en route to a 35-0 win.

He glided to three rushing touchdowns. He demonstrated his slingshot arm on a few throws. And, most importantly, he ran the offense efficiently without being overwhelmed by the moment in his first start.

That means spring is about polishing Iamaleava’s skills, expanding his handle on the offense and developing his intangibles.

In other words, Iamaleava is less of a question and more of an answer for UT.

Vols tweaking offense to bring out best in Nico Iamaleava

Of course, Iamaleava is far from a finished product. Heupel made that clear.

But with Joe Milton, last year’s starting quarterback, headed to the NFL, this is undoubtedly Iamaleava’s team.

The offense is being tilted toward his skillset. And coaches will challenge Iamaleava like he’s an SEC starter rather than the fledgling five-star freshman he was a year ago.

“(There are) some subtle things that we’ll add (to the offense), just based off of the player he is and how we put him in the position to be successful,” Heupel said. “So we’ll tinker with some of that through spring ball, figure out things that are best for us collectively and for him.”

Heupel expects Iamaleava to lead the offense despite his inexperience. And he wants his skills to improve throughout spring. That’s a full plate for one spring practice, but that’s the job as QB1.

“You better have some of those (leadership) traits right from the jump,” Heupel said. “The hard thing as a young quarterback on the leadership side of it is you’re still pushing extremely hard on the fundamentals, the growth and mastering of our offense.

“Communication with wide receivers after a series, the offensive line, the growth, his voice within our entire program, he’s got to continue to grow in that role. Expect him to continue to mold into that.”

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during UT's first spring football practice on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Transfers are in focus this spring

But there are bigger holes to fill around Iamaleava.

Who will protect him? After all, he was sacked six times in the Citrus Bowl.

Starting left guard is open. A backup center is still needed, a deficiency which proved costly last season.

And LSU transfer Lance Heard, a former five-star prospect, arrived to fill one of the tackle spots. Heupel said he’ll be an intriguing work-in-progress.

“He’s a young player that’s seven months, eight months into his college football career and he’s just beginning the journey,” Heupel said. “So fundamentals, technique, understanding what we’re doing offensively, the communication that’s got to happen up front. He’s in the beginning stages. But uber talented, … and I expect him to grow a bunch over the next 14 practices.”

Who will Iamaleava throw passes to?

Squirrel White is a known quantity, and Bru McCoy is rehabbing his injured ankle during spring.

That means Notre Dame transfer tight end Holden Staes and Tulane transfer receiver Chris Brazzell will get as much attention as Iamaleava.

“For Chris, all the veteran guys that have been in this (receiving corps), they help them grow just in how to play the game within the game,” Heupel said. “For us, the mechanics, how to process, can be specific routes, (veteran receivers) help them.”

Brazzell dropped the first pass Iamaleava threw to him to start practice. Then he caught the second one and turned up field with a noticeable burst.

Transfers can be hit or miss. But the Vols need a high hit rate to maximize Iamaleava’s talent.

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (11) during UT's first spring football practice on Monday, March 18, 2024.

New players have no time to waste in spring

UT added eight transfers from the portal before the 2023 season, and about five reached preseason expectations.

Tight end McCallan Castles, placekicker Charles Campbell, defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, offensive tackle John Campbell and cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally started or played in the primary rotation.

But Thornton, linebacker Keenan Pili and offensive guard Andrej Karic were either injured or ineffective.

This year’s crop of transfers includes Brazzell (Tulane), Staes (Notre Dame), Heard (LSU), tight end Miles Kitselman (Alabama), defensive lineman Jaxson Moi (Stanford), cornerback Jermod McCoy (Oregon State), cornerback Jalen McMurray (Temple) and safety Jakobe Thomas (MTSU).

Heupel knows it will take time for them to adjust to UT's system. But he expects them to catch up quickly, especially since they were added to fill critical roles.

“You see urgency from everybody that’s putting a helmet on going out to practice. I don’t care how long you’ve been playing,” Heupel said. “… Guys that compete the hardest and do it the longest are typically the ones that win out. That’s true in a position battle. It’s true when you get out in the field on Saturday afternoon, too.”

