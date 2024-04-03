How Nico Iamaleava longevity at Tennessee influenced coveted transfer to choose Vols

Almost 40 schools and over half the SEC tried to get Tulane transfer receiver Chris Brazzell before he chose Tennessee.

But the Vols had something most of the others did not – a potential multi-year star at quarterback.

On Wednesday, Brazzell made his first appearance with media members since transferring to UT in December. He said quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s long-term future with the Vols was a major factor in his decision.

“With Nico, I know he has like four years left or three years left (of eligibility),” Brazzell said. “At most places, the (2023) quarterback has already left or he has only one more year of eligibility.

“So coming here and feeling comfortable with the quarterback, knowing he is going to be here for two or three years, that was a big factor in (my decision to transfer to UT).”

Brazzell is a redshirt sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Iamaleava played in only four regular-season games last season, so he retained that year of eligibility. He will be a redshirt freshman in the 2024 season.

But Iamaleava’s five-star rating as a recruit and his MVP performance in the Citrus Bowl showed his potential.

How many years will Nico Iamaleava could play for Tennessee?

Granted, Iamaleava will be eligible for the NFL Draft in 2026 because he’ll be three years removed from his senior year of high school.

But that still gives him at least two more seasons with the Vols, enough time to partner with Brazzell and other young receivers for multiple seasons.

Brazzell is accustomed to playing with a star quarterback. At Tulane, he caught passes from Michael Pratt, the 2023 AAC Offensive Player of the Year who passed for almost 10,000 yards in his career.

Last season, Brazzell had 44 receptions for 711 yards and five TDs at Tulane after taking over a starting position near midseason.

But Pratt is a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, so Brazzell went into the transfer portal to find another opportunity to thrive alongside a talented quarterback. He found it with Iamaleava and the Vols.

Here are the schools that tried to get Chris Brazzell

Brazzell was contacted by 38 schools after entering the portal in December, he said in a social media post at the time. The list included Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida and five other SEC schools. Defending national champion Michigan and runner-up Washington also tried to get him.

That was quite different than the attention he got coming out of high school as a three-star prospect.

“My biggest (scholarship) offer was like Pitt. Besides that, all of them were smaller schools,” Brazzell said. “I feel like where I’m from, Midland, Texas, kind of gets overlooked.”

Notably, Brazzell’s younger brother, Colin, committed to the Vols in the 2024 class on Jan. 5, three weeks after Chris announced that he was transferring to UT. Chris Brazzell is a three-star wide receiver and defensive back who can enroll at UT this summer.

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (11) during UT's first spring football practice on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Where Chris Brazzell fits in wide receiver rotation

The older Brazzell already has shown promise in spring practice. He is splitting first-team reps with Kaleb Webb at one of the outside receiver spots.

Squirrel White, the team’s leading receiver, returns at slot receiver.

Bru McCoy is expected to start at the other outside receiver spot once he returns from an ankle injury that ended his 2023 season. Dont’e Thornton, a 2023 Oregon transfer, is practicing at McCoy’s spot in spring.

VOLS SECONDARY OUTLOOK Once overlooked, transfers are competing with Tennessee football's prized recruits

They’re all catching passes from Iamaleava, the undisputed starter for the 2024 season.

“I think we’ve got the fastest offense in the SEC. (The tempo) was an adjustment at first, but I’m getting a lot more comfortable in it,” Brazzell said. “I’m hopefully able to win some games for this team.”

