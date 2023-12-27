Nico Iamaleava in good company as Tennessee freshman QB bowl starter from Peyton Manning to Casey Clausen

Nico Iamaleava will be the fourth true freshman quarterback to start a bowl game for Tennessee football, and it's an impressive list.

Peyton Manning, Casey Clausen and Tyler Bray also started a bowl game as a true freshman. They make up three of the top four passers on UT's career list.

But those three quarterbacks had the starting job by midseason of their freshman year.

Iamaleava will make his first start in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl when No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) plays No. 17 Iowa (10-3) on Monday (1 p.m. ET, ABC) in Orlando, Florida. He steps into the starting role after Joe Milton opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Here's how the previous three true freshman quarterbacks fared as the starter in a bowl game.

Peyton Manning won the Gator Bowl

Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning passes against Virginia Tech during the 50th annual Gator Bowl Friday, Dec. 30, 1994, in Jacksonville, Florida. Tennessee crushed the No. 17 Hokies 45-23 as Manning finished 12-of-19 for 189 yards passing.

Manning won the starting job in the fifth game of the 1994 season, and he flourished from there.

In the Gator Bowl, Manning was efficient in a 45-23 win over Virginia Tech. He was 12-of-19 passing for 189 yards, one TD and no interceptions. And the Vols led 35-10 at halftime.

Manning was aided by a strong ground game that rushed for 269 yards and an opportunistic Vols defense that forced three turnovers.

Casey Clausen struggled in Cotton Bowl loss

Clausen had a 6-0 record after taking over as the starter midway through his 2000 freshman season. He was a Freshman All-American and broke numerous UT freshman passing records in about a half season of strong play.

But his first loss came in the Cotton Bowl, a 35-21 defeat to Kansas State. And it was one of his worst games.

Clausen was 7-of-25 passing for 120 yards, one TD and a career-high three interceptions.

Tyler Bray put up big numbers in Music City Bowl

Bray played nine games and started the final five games of the 2010 season. He broke some of Clausen's freshman passing records with a late-season surge.

Bray was 4-0 as a starter until Tennessee lost 30-27 in double-overtime to North Carolina in the Music City Bowl.

For better or worse, Bray had a full stat line. He was 27-of-45 passing for 312 yards, four TDs and three interceptions.

