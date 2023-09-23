Nico Iamaleava gets playing time for Tennessee football against UTSA

Nico Iamaleava got his first playing time at Neyland Stadium on Saturday for Tennessee football against UTSA.

The heralded freshman quarterback entered in the second half with the No. 20 Vols (2-1) comfortably ahead against UTSA (1-2). It is the second time Iamaleava has played for the Vols and the first since the season opener against Virginia.

Vols coach Josh Heupel indicated in early September that UT does not plan to redshirt Iamaleava. A player cannot redshirt if he appears in more than four games, even if it's just one snap in a game.

"The plan is whenever the opportunity presents itself to have him in the football game," Heupel said on "Vol Calls" on Sept. 6. "There's no plan to redshirt him. We want to get him in as much football as possible."

Iamaleava was 2-for-3 for 11 yards passing, narrowly missing a touchdown on his lone incompletion after a dandy escape from pressure in UT's 49-13 victory at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Sept. 2. He rushed once for 8 yards. He played two fourth-quarter drives.

The five-star recruit and No. 2 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite joins Milton as the lone scholarship quarterbacks for Tennessee.

Iamaleava, the coveted prospect from California, committed to the Vols in March 2022. He chose UT over Georgia, Oregon, Alabama and Miami, among dozens of scholarship offers. Iamaleava enrolled at Tennessee in December and took part in Orange Bowl practices.

