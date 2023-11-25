Nico Iamaleava enters for Tennessee football vs Vanderbilt in second half of blowout

Nico Iamaleava played in his fourth game for Tennessee football on Saturday.

The freshman quarterback entered for the Vols in the third quarter against Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in UT's regular-season finale. The No. 21 Vols led 45-17 when Iamaleava entered in place of starter Joe Milton, who was 22-for-32 passing for 383 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. Milton also had two rushing touchdowns.

Entering Saturday, Iamaleava was 7-for-14 passing for 97 yards and a touchdown in three games. The freshman played against Virginia, UTSA and UConn. He threw his first career touchdown pass and was 5-for-9 passing for 86 yards against UConn on Nov. 4, his first playing time since September in the pair of nonconference games.

Iamaleava was the No. 2 recruit in the 247Sports Composite in the 2023 class.

Nico Iamaleava took a redshirt for Tennessee football

Iamaleava has played in four games for Tennessee meaning he qualified for a redshirt. A player cannot redshirt if he appears in more than four regular-season games, even if it's just one snap in a game. A bowl game does not count against the four-game limit.

Heupel noted after Tennessee's loss to Georgia on Nov. 18 that Iamaleava would qualify for a redshirt after not playing in the blowout loss.

Heupel indicated after Tennessee's win against UConn on Nov. 4 that a redshirt was possibly for Iamaleava with how the season unfolded. In September, he stated the Vols did not play to redshirt Iamaleava.

