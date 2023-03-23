Nico Iamaleava discusses Tennessee’s spring practices
Tennessee practiced for the third time during spring practices Thursday at Haslam Field.
Spring practices will conclude April 15 with the Vols’ annual Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.
Following Thursday’s practice, freshman early enrollee quarterback Nico Iamaleava met with media.
Iamaleava announced his commitment to Tennessee on March 21, 2022.
After enrolling early at Tennessee in December, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound quarterback took part in the Vols’ Orange Bowl practices.
Iamaleava’s media availability following Thursday’s practice can be watched below.