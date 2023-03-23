Nico Iamaleava discusses Tennessee’s spring practices

Dan Harralson

Tennessee practiced for the third time during spring practices Thursday at Haslam Field.

Spring practices will conclude April 15 with the Vols’ annual Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Following Thursday’s practice, freshman early enrollee quarterback Nico Iamaleava met with media.

Iamaleava announced his commitment to Tennessee on March 21, 2022.

After enrolling early at Tennessee in December, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound quarterback took part in the Vols’ Orange Bowl practices. 

PHOTOS: Nico Iamaleava playing 7 on 7 at Farragut High School

PHOTOS: Nico Iamaleava arrives at Tennessee for Orange Bowl practices

Iamaleava’s media availability following Thursday’s practice can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories