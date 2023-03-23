Nico Iamaleava discusses Tennessee’s spring practices

Tennessee practiced for the third time during spring practices Thursday at Haslam Field.

Spring practices will conclude April 15 with the Vols’ annual Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Following Thursday’s practice, freshman early enrollee quarterback Nico Iamaleava met with media.

Iamaleava announced his commitment to Tennessee on March 21, 2022.

After enrolling early at Tennessee in December, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound quarterback took part in the Vols’ Orange Bowl practices.

Iamaleava’s media availability following Thursday’s practice can be watched below.

