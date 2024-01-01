Nico Iamaleava discusses making first career start versus Iowa Hawkeyes

One of the biggest storylines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is Tennessee freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava making his first career start.

The five-star signee arrived in Knoxville, Tenn., as the nation’s No. 1 player in the 2023 signing class per On3. Vols fans have seen Iamaleava a bit this season, but only in limited, late-game duty.

Now, after Joe Milton III’s decision to opt out, it’s officially showtime for Iamaleava. On the season, Iamaleava has completed 16-of-26 passes for 163 yards with one touchdown pass.

As expected, Iamaleava is extremely excited for his first career start and for the opportunity to face one of the nation’s best defenses in the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“Yeah, it should be good man. My first start going up against a top-five defense, I’m ready for the challenge and I’m ready to go out there and compete with my brothers,” Iamaleava said.

Watching Iowa on film, what stands out?

“They’re very disciplined and they make tackles in the open field. I think they’re just a very disciplined team that does their job well. From starting up front and going to their back end, I think they all do their job pretty well,” Iamaleava said.

In terms of his preparation, Iamaleava says not much has changed from during the season.

“I don’t think it’s changed too much. I’ve taken every week like I’m going into the game as a starter. Just in the back of my head getting reps in because anything can happen with Joe (Milton III), so I think I’ve gone into pretty much every game with the same mindset and same process,” Iamaleava said.

Iamaleava was quick to tip the cap to Milton for his help in adjusting to the college game.

“Joe is just an open book. I can ask him anything. He has no problem giving me the answer. He’s been there for me since day one, so I really appreciate Joe,” Iamaleava said.

It will be fun to watch and see how Iamaleava handles his opportunity versus an Iowa defense that ranks No. 3 in scoring defense (13.2 points per game) and No. 5 in total defense (274.8 yards per game).

Kickoff in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is set for noon CT on New Year’s Day on ABC.

