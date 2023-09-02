Nico Iamaleava, 5-star freshman, makes Tennessee football debut against Virginia

NASHVILLE − Prized quarterback Nico Iamaleava made his Tennessee football debut against Virginia on Saturday.

The Vols freshman entered in the fourth quarter with the Vols ahead 42-10.

Iamaleava was a 5-star prospect in the 2023 class. He was ranked the No. 2 recruit nationally in the 247Sports Composite, which slotted him as the third-best Vols recruit in the recruiting era since 2000.

The coveted prospect from California committed to the Vols in March and chose them over Georgia, Oregon, Alabama and Miami, among dozens of scholarship offers. Iamaleava enrolled at Tennessee in December and took part in Orange Bowl practices. He ran the scout team as Cade Klubnik, who started for Clemson in UT's 31-14 win on Dec. 30.

Iamaleava is one of two scholarship quarterbacks on the Tennessee roster, along with senior Joe Milton. Gaston Moore and Navy Shuler are reserves.

Milton was 21-for-30 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns against Virginia. He rushed for two touchdowns.

“You’ve got to grow. You’ve got to be pushed. He’s running everything (in the offense),” Vols coach Josh Heupel said of Iamaleava early in the preseason. “He hasn’t been perfect, but he’s grown. One of the things that we talk about is not making the same mistake twice. He doesn’t make the same mistake twice. He learns from it.”

