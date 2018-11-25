Nico Hulkenberg trapped in ablaze Renault for three minutes after dramatic crash at Abu Dhabi GP

Nico Hulkenberg had to wait in his Renault upside down before he was helped to safety - Pixel8000

Nico Hulkenberg was involved in a spectacular crash on the opening lap of the final grand prix in Abu Dhabi but fortunately was finally able to walk away from the incident unscathed.

Hulkenberg was trapped as his Renault caught on fire during the dramatic crash which saw the safety car deployed early on.

The German's car somersaulted through the air one and a half times before landing the wrong way up after he made contact with the Haas of Romain Grosjean through the right-handed turn nine.

"Get me out," Hulkenberg yelled over the radio. "There is fire. There is fire."

The flames went out before track marshals hastily arrived on the scene. Sam Smith, the British popstar standing with Spice Girl Geri Horner in the Red Bull garage, watched on open-mouthed as Hulkenberg was belted into his car for more than three minutes.

F1's mandatory halo device - the three-pronged safety design introduced to the sport for this year - meant Hulkenberg could not slide out.

His car was eventually turned over, and Hulkenberg was assisted out of his cockpit, seemingly without injury. "I am very sorry for him, but there was nowhere I could go," Grosjean said to his team.

The incident held up the race for a few laps, with drivers forced to slow down behind a safety car, until the race resumed on Lap 5.

Nico Hulkenberg's car landed upside down following the crash

World champion Lewis Hamilton finished the season with a pole to flag victory and in doing so equalled his personal best for a season with his 11th win of the campaign.

Hamilton beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel at the Yas Marina circuit to secure the 73rd win of his career.

"I wanted to finish on a high. The team has done an exceptional job all year," said Hamilton, who stripped down to the waist on the podium and pointed to a tattoo on his back.

Lewis Hamilton picked up his 11th win of the season at the final race Credit: Getty Images

It was a symbolic finish to a season where, again, Hamilton showed his superiority under pressure to beat Vettel into second place overall for the second straight year.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished third in the race ahead of team-mate Daniel Ricciardo for a fifth straight podium.