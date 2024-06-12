Nico Hoerner returns to Cubs' lineup after breaking bone in hand originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner will return to the team’s lineup on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, less than one week after he was diagnosed with a broken bone in his throwing hand.

Hoerner suffered the injury Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds when he was hit in the right hand by a pitch. Imaging revealed that he had sustained a small fracture in the hand, but Cubs manager Craig Counsell said doctors believe that the infielder can play through the injury.

Hoerner has taken batting practice in recent games, and has appeared in a reserve in two contests since suffering the injury, pinch-running on Friday against Cincinnati and entering the game as a defensive sub on Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

The second baseman will bat sixth in his return to the lineup against the Rays.

In 210 at-bats this season, Hoerner has posted a batting average of .252 and an on-base percentage of .344, with two home runs, 17 RBI’s and seven stolen bases. He has also scored 31 runs for the North Siders.

Hoerner and company will look to reverse their recent run of poor play when they take on the Rays Wednesday. Javier Assad will take the ball for the Cubs, with first pitch set for 5:50 p.m.

