Nico Hoerner quickly ejected from Crosstown Classic game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nico Hoerner was ejected from Wednesday's White Sox-Cubs game after the home plate umpire tossed him for arguing a strike call.

Hoerner appeared to yell something along the lines of "That's not even close" to the home plate umpire. He wasn't having it, as he ejected Hoerner instantly, causing manager Craig Counsell to come running out.

Nothing ensued after, except the Cubs being without their starting second baseman. He didn't record a hit in the first Crosstown game, but earned one RBI in the second game before being ejected.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.