Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ out of Cubs' lineup for second straight day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have dealt with plenty of injuries this season, but two of their most important players are set to miss their second consecutive game on Wednesday night.

Infielder Nico Hoerner, who had been shifted over to shortstop after Dansby Swanson landed on the injured list with a knee issue, will be out of action for the second straight game after he was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup with left hamstring tightness.

Miles Mastrobuoni will play shortstop for the second straight game for the depleted Cubs.

Outfielder Ian Happ will also miss his second consecutive game, with no reason given for his absences in the last two games. Mike Tauchman will play left field for the Cubs as they wrap up a series with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

After a sluggish start, Hoerner has begun to improve his numbers in recent games, with a .269 average and a .361 on-base percentage in 180 plate appearances for the Cubs. He also has a .752 OPS on the year, which would be the highest of his career.

As for Happ, he has been off to a slow start throughout the opening games of the season, slashing .219/.333/.301 on the year so far. He has just one home run in 146 at-bats after hitting 21 and driving in 84 RBI’s for the Cubs last season.

The Cubs have been shut out in both games against Atlanta, and will look to avoid a sweep when Javier Assad takes on Charlie Morton at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.