Nico Hischier with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/25/2022
Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/25/2022
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
The Watts welcomed their son on Sunday.
Are the Blackhawks actually good? Perhaps the more important question is, are the Blackhawks not bad enough to be in the conversation for a lottery pick?
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a game.
Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday. David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0 in coach Jim Montgomery’s first season running the team.
Despite the Philadelphia Flyers' strong start to the season, John Tortorella's intensity may already be drawing the ire of some of his stars.
'He made a joke & I made a joke. It's really not serious,' Iggly Azalea said after a Raiders reporter tweeted about her halftime show performance.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
Former Giants manager Dusty Baker had an incredible response after hearing Bruce Bochy was hired to be the Texas Rangers' new manager.
The Warriors repeatedly yelled he has four rings to the Suns.
The Utah Jazz made a very solid trade offer to the Lakers that would've taken Russell Westbrook off their hands, but they turned it down.
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson flexed his four championship rings "over and over" while jawing with Booker before his ejection in the third quarter.
World No 1 Rory McIlroy says he left feeling “betrayed” by former friends and Ryder Cup team-mates Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell when they turned their back on the biennial event to join LIV Golf.
David Pollack announces his top six college football teams ahead of Week 9.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
Antonio Brown apparently refused to show up to court hearings.
The Blackhawks killed off five consecutive penalties in the second period, and it drew a standing ovation from the United Center crowd.
Mattress Mack has a lot riding on an Astros World Series win.