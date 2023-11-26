Nico Hischier with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 11/25/2023
Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 11/25/2023
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
A Sam Houston player appeared to taunt Middle Tennessee kicker Zeke Rankin after his 47-yard miss as time expired.
McCarron will be available as backup for Jake Browning.
Sanders left Colorado's blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 with multiple injuries.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
The Chiefs' receiver woes continue.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
One of Boyle's two interceptions against the Dolphins resulted in a pick-6 off a Hail Mary attempt.
Andy Cole held the record previously by reaching 50 goals in 65 Premier League games.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
The Bills are going to have to pull off an upset or two.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Purdue has November mastered. To silence critics, the Boilermakers need to perform in March, too.
68 teams are fully bowl-eligible through the first 12 weeks of the season.
Spurs fans were booing Kawhi Leonard again on Wednesday night, clearly still upset with his tumultuous departure from San Antonio in 2018.
Scott Mitchell doesn't seem to have great feelings about his Lions legacy.
Williams injured his ankle in a Week 6 win over the Cardinals.