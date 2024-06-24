How Nico Hernandez helped bring USA Boxing Junior Olympics to Wichita this week

Eight years ago, Nico Hernandez put Wichita on the map in the boxing world by winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games.

The week-long event had its opening ceremony on Sunday, with Hernandez in attendance, and the competition at Century II officially kicks off at noon Monday. The tournament will feature two daily sessions, beginning at noon and 6 p.m., from Monday to Thursday, while there will only be one session, at noon, on Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased through Select-A-Seat.

Many of the nation’s best up-and-coming boxers will be on display in Wichita in the prestigious tournament, which has produced several Olympic medalists for Team USA, including 2020 medalists in Keyshawn Davis, Oshae Jones, Duke Ragan and Richard Torrez Jr. Before his Olympic fame, Hernandez was a 2012 and 2013 winner in the National Junior Olympics.

Wichita natives in the field include Malik Bolton (elite, 156 pounds), Isaac Campos (junior, 119), Memphis Dutton (youth, 112), Eduardo Retana (elite, 125), Cecil Richardson (junior, 114) and Alvin Torres (youth, 119). Other Wichita-area contestants in the field include Bel Aire’s Jose Campos (bantam, 90), Hutchinson’s Vincent Curiel (bantam, 75) and Park City’s Emilio Gonzalez (bantam, 70).