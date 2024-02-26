Nico Collins: If Texans want to talk about extension, we can

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins had a breakout season in 2023 and it came at a good time on the contract front.

Collins was drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft, so he became eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Posting 80 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns is a good argument for a new deal in Houston and Collins said he's more than willing to have that conversation with the team.

“Oh man, I would love that,” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “That would be great. I feel like that’s what everybody works for. I’m just going to let it come to me, whatever they decide, whatever they want to do. I’m going to let it ride. Me, I’m going to continue to get better and work on my game. If they want to negotiate, we can.”

Collins' breakout coincided with quarterback C.J. Stroud's arrival in Houston and the combination is one that should continue to bear fruit for the Texans. The question of how long it bears fruit is one that will be answered by the approach to contract talks in the coming weeks and months.