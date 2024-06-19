Nico Collins sets new marker for 2024 season with Texans

Nico Collins is ready to prove that last season’s success wasn’t a fluke. Much like the Houston Texans, the fourth-year receiver is ready to expand on a promising 2023 campaign.

Collins, who inked a three-year, $72.75 million extension last month, was one of the NFL’s breakout stars as C.J. Stroud’s go-to target. In 15 games, he hauled a career-high 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns as the Texans clinched their first division title in four years.

Those numbers were acceptable for Collins, who now becomes the first draft pick of the Nick Caserio era to receive a new deal. Consider a shy under 1,300 yards a benchmark for the former Michigan receiver.

But Collins knows he can do more, even in an offense that features three Pro Bowl-caliber receivers.

“I’m trying to get 1,500 yards, minimum. That’s what I’m chasing,” Collins told ESPN’s D.J. Bien-Amie. “I’m chasing the dudes that I’ve been watching for years. Julio Jones, Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, successful receivers that made the game look so easy.”

Health and insufficient quarterback play factored into Collins’ numbers to start his career. The third-round pick missed a combined 10 games in two seasons. He also dealt with constant change at quarterback between Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills, and Kyle Allen.

Enter Stroud, enter a new narrative.

In 15 games, Collins not only became a top-10 receiver but also one of the more productive playmakers. He averaged 86.4 yards per contest and finished with five 100-yard performances, including a 191-yard game against the Indianapolis Colts in the regular season finale.

Stroud, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading the NFL in passing yards per game (274), praised Collins for being a security net on multiple occasions during his first season in the league.

“When [Collins’] number is called, he always makes a play,” Stroud said. “He’s a generational talent. He’s like our age’s Andre Johnson, in my opinion, just how fast he is, how he gets in and out of his breaks, and releases, and how strong he is. I think last year was just a preview of what’s to come for him.”

The Texans believe Collins can have a similar impact in the passing attack to Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins. He’s already proven his peak is at least their floor by becoming the third receiver in franchise history to finish with 1,200 receiving yards in a single season.

According to Bien-Amie, Collins has been working on the small details this offseason. He’s spending time post-practice doing extra drills after practice to improve his footwork. He’s also staying late to work on catches when “fatigue sets in.”

With the additions of Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon, Houston is secure at every position for its eighth-ranked passing unit. Stroud can work the middle of the field with Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz, who returned after a promising first season on a new three-year deal.

On the outside, Collins can work upfield on the outside for a first-down gain. If he’s not open, Diggs should be on the opposite side. And if all else fails, Mixon underneath should serve as a last resort.

“It’s gonna be hard for defenses,” Collins told Bien-Amie. “I feel like for us it will give everybody else opportunities to shine and win. That’s our mission. We are trying to win a Super Bowl. Can’t be selfish, have to be a team player. Got to have joy for your brother when he makes a play.”

