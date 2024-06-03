Nico Collins gives high prasie to new Texans WR Stefon Diggs

Nico Collins respects his elders, which apparently includes new Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and newest member of the Texans’ passing game, looks to be the last piece for Houston a run to the postseason. He’s been consistent since being drafted out of Maryland in 2015, dominating the AFC over his four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Why does 2015 ring a bell for Collins? That was his sophomore season at Clay-Chalkville High School out in Pinson, Alabama, though Collins said he’s been watching Diggs since his time in middle school.

“He’s been very successful in his league, man,” Collins said last week of Diggs. “And for him to be in the room with us, man, and a teammate of mine, of everybody, man, just the success he’s had on the field, man, there’s no better feeling. You can pick his brain, pick how he moves, how he thinks.”

While 30 doesn’t seem old in the big picture, it’s not young in NFL lingo. Diggs, who enters his 10th season in the pros, already has proven how dangerous his skill set is when left alone in coverage, especially during his time as Josh Allen’s top weapon in Buffalo.

Collins, 25, recently cashed in on a new three-year, $72.5 million extension. He’s entering Year 4, but keep in mind that he was entering his freshman year at Michigan when Diggs hauled in a catch from Texans’ backup QB Case Keenum for what would go on to be the Minneapolis Miracle.

That was 2018. Two years later, Diggs was traded to Buffalo and became the NFL leader in receptions (127) en route to an All-Pro honor in 2020. He also has six consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns and has led all receivers in catches (445) since 2020.

And Diggs is already playing for a new deal after signing two contracts in 2018 and 2022, respectively. Most players — especially receivers — are on shelf life after their rookie contract is up, let alone playing for a fourth deal entering the offseason.

Stefon Diggs in the new Texans unis 🔥 (via @HoustonTexans)

pic.twitter.com/NpyVGgUyfa — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 3, 2024

Maybe Diggs isn’t a fan of being the old man in the locker room, but he won’t be alone catching passes from C.J. Stroud. While perhaps a staple of the offense, Diggs is splitting targets with Collins and breakout rookie Tank Dell, who finished with over 700 receiving yards in 11 games last season.

The Texans also brought back tight end Dalton Schultz on a three-year contract and traded for Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon earlier this offseason.

Collins knows his target shares may dwindle, but adding Diggs might be worth it if Houston can get back into the postseason.

“Him being a part of the room, joining the field with him. sharing the field with him, just picking his brain, we push each other,” said Collins.

The Texans return to NRG Stadium Tuesday for a three-day camp before taking an extended break until training camp begins in late July.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire