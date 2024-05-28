Nico Collins gets monster NFL contract extension

When you get utilized correctly, good things can happen.

Oftentimes, it seemed that Michigan football forgot that it had a veritable star wideout in Nico Collins, a player who has big downfield potential. It’s not that the Wolverines didn’t utilize Collins, it just wasn’t nearly enough considering his potential.

This past year, his potential was fully realized as the Houston Texans made him the No. 1 target for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. And it’s paying off in a big way for Collins.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Collins has signed a three-year contract extension with the Texans worth $72.75 million that has $52 million guaranteed and could reach $75 million with incentives.



Collins played three years for the maize and blue and was expected to play a fourth, but he shut down his college career when the Big Ten initially canceled the season due to COVID. By the time the season was back on, Collins was too far gone and couldn’t return.

