Nico Collins feels there's still more to prove after contract

Wide receiver Nico Collins broke out on the field for the Texans last season and he broke through at the negotiating table this offseason.

Collins signed a three-year extension with a maximum value of $75 million this month and that sets him up as the No. 1 receiver in Houston for the near future. On Thursday, Collins called the deal "a good thing," but said securing a bigger payday will not keep him from putting in the same level of work because he believes he has even more to show the league in the years to come.

“This is unexplainable,” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “This is something I’ve been wishing for since I was a little kid. I’ve been playing football since I was five or six years old. The dream is to make it to the league and get that second contract. God has blessed me with the opportunity. And, now, I got it. I feel like, now, it’s motivation. I feel like there’s more to be proved."

The Texans have a rising quarterback C.J. Stroud and several other offensive pieces that will keep defenses from paying too much attention to Collins, so there's good reason to think that Collins will show that last year was just the tip of the iceberg.