Nico Collins credits Texans WR coach Robert Prince and the veterans for his development

Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins has shown promising development throughout his 12 games in 2021.

The Texans drafted Collins with a third-round pick (No. 89 overall) from Michigan. The 6-4, 215-pound receiver, who opted out of his final year at Michigan, has caught 28 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown through 12 games with the Texans.

Collins doesn’t take the credit entirely. The 22-year-old knows that his development has been the result of the investment that receivers coach Robert Prince has put into him throughout 2021.

“Just coming in from college to the NFL, it’s a whole different league,” Collins said Monday. “Everybody’s good, so I’m glad I got R.P. (Prince). He’s my coach, and I’m glad I got the vets in our room.”

Collins caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Texans’ 41-29 upset of the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon in Week 16 at NRG Stadium.

It isn’t just Prince that has had a role in Collins’ progression. Collins also credits veteran receivers Chris Conley, Danny Amendola, and Chris Moore — among others — for his development through 12 games.

Said Collins: “I appreciate them for getting me ready for this opportunity. We came up and my time came and they trusted me because they’ve always been there for me. Whatever questions I have, they’re always there to help me out. I appreciate them a lot, being there in my corner. I’m just glad that I have them in our room together.”

Collins doesn’t just see himself as an understudy, but also as a partner. The Texans’ passing game will need Collins to be a part of the downfield attack as they play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 in their last road game of the season at Levi’s Stadium.

“We’re still growing as a unit, we’re still getting better,” said Collins.