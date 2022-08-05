Nico Collins appreciates veterans in Texans’ WR room

Nico Collins is still feeling his way in the NFL.

The former third-round receiver from Michigan played 14 games for the Houston Texans last year, logging eight starts. In Collins’ 536 snaps on offense, he caught 33 passes for 446 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-4, 215-pound wideout is undergoing a soft reset as the Texans transition from former offensive coordinator Tim Kelly’s scheme to that of new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. The emphasis is on playing up-tempo and getting the plays out quickly.

Collins is relying on the veteran experience in the receiver room to help him flourish in his second season.

“I appreciate all the vets in our room, (Brandin Cooks), Chris Conley, Phillip Dorsett, [receivers coach and pass game coordinator] Ben (McDaniels), everybody,” Collins told reporters after the fifth day of training camp on Aug. 3 at Houston Methodist Training Center. “Guys have been in the league for a minute, so they know what to expect.”

Cooks is the most prolific of the group as he has hauled in 573 catches for 7,917 yards and 46 touchdowns through 119 career games in eight seasons. The former New Orleans Saints 2014 first-round pick from Oregon State has also recorded six seasons of at least 1,000 yards receiving, including two in his time with the Texans.

“As a young guy, that’s who you want to look up to,” Collins said. “I feel like they’ve helped us out 100% of the way, every step, every young guy that got here. They’re always helping us get better and we’re always picking their brains, so I appreciate them a lot.”

In Hamilton’s offense, Collins knows that he will have chances to get his hands on the football. When his number is called, he has to come through for second-year quarterback — and fellow 2021 third-rounder — Davis Mills.

“Just get everybody opportunities to make plays on the ball,” said Collins. “Everybody get a chance, make plays. When the ball comes your way, it’s time to make a play.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire