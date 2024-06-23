Niclas Fullkrug’s dramatic late equaliser ensures Germany top Euro 2024 group

Niclas Fullkrug proved to be Germany's hero in Frankfurt - Getty Images

He came so close to changing the course of the Champions League final this month but this time Niclas Fullkrug, the striker whom Julian Nagelsmann had long chosen to ignore, rescued Germany from what would have been an ignominious defeat to their Swiss neighbour.

As the game reached the second minute of time added on, Switzerland were closing in on their first win over Germany in a major tournament in 86 years, as well as first place in Group A. Germany were heading for second place and what may well be England’s half of the draw, as well as a defeat that would surely have raised all the Euro 2024 host nation’s anxieties about the strength of their team.

Fullkrug had been Nagelsmann’s last substitute on 76 minutes, coming on for the Germans’ most creative attacker, Jamal Musiala. Fullkrug is 31 years old, with a name that sounds like a measure of beer, no major club honours and just 19 caps. Although his goalscoring for Germany has been excellent: this was his 13th for the national team. For a side that had 18 attempts on the Swiss goal, and only three of them on target, he proved the cutting edge, as he so nearly had at Wembley on the first day of the month.

Then, in the Champions League final, Fullkrug had struck the Real Madrid post in a period of dominance for Borussia Dortmund, and so a potentially pivotal moment had come and gone. But this time in Frankfurt, with an anxious home crowd, and what was nearly the first Swiss win over Germany since the last 16 of the 1938 World Cup finals in Paris, Fullkrug delivered. It was a simple header from fellow substitute David Raum’s cross, but it made all the difference.

Fullkrug's header ensured Geramyn finished top of Group A - Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany went back to the top spot in Group A. The Germans breathed a sigh of relief, and Nagelsmann was spared the awkward questions over his team selection. The Germany manager could be seen peering at his iPad during the first half as he sought an answer to his side’s problems in front of goal.

Nagelsmann has some big decisions coming up for the last 16. This was the third time that he had picked the same team although now his defender Jonathan Tah is suspended for the next game and there are big decisions coming in the front line. He suggested afterwards that Fullkrug’s potency coming off the bench might mean that he stays there.

“It’s in these moments we really need him and he delivers,” Nagelsmann said of Fullkrug. “[We have to decide] whether he plays in the starting eleven or coming from the bench. It is good fortune and bad for him that he is good in that role. It wasn’t an easy goal. Now he has one more week to give everything in training.”

It certainly did not sound like Nagelsmann was about to turn his back on Kai Havertz, the Arsenal striker whom he seems to prefer. “Kai is also a centre-forward and Fullkrug is a different type of player,” he said. “It depends on what we need.” He said that Germany had changed their approach in the last 15 minutes when the Swiss had closed down the space outside their penalty area and forced their opponents out wide.

Germany ensured a kinder passage to the latter stages of the tournament thank to the late draw - Getty Images

Nagelsmann had started with the usual front four of Havertz, Florian Wirtz and then Ilkay Gundogan and Jamal Musiala as two No 10s. They were a little unlucky to have an early goal for midfielder Robert Andrich disallowed for a foul by Musiala earlier in the phase of play.

Andrich had struck an awkward bouncy shot at Yann Sommer’s near post and the Swiss goalkeeper had got his judgement all wrong. But the Italian VAR Massimiliano Irrati had spotted Musiala crashing into the midfielder Michel Aebischer in the box.

“Absolutely extraordinary” was how Murat Yakin described the performances from Granit Xhaka and the Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji, who managed an astonishing block on Joshua Kimmich’s second half shot. Their goal came from the Bologna striker Dan Ndoye, who began his career at Lausanne-Sport, the Ineos-owned club which is now part of the same group under Sir Jim Ratcliffe as Manchester United and Nice.

Ndoye also played for Nice and he has had a good Euros so far. He was just fractionally onside on 28 minutes to guide in the cross from Remo Freuler after Musiala had given up possession earlier. Switzerland played well on the counterattack. The substitute Ruben Vargas scored late on too, but was judged just fractionally offside.

Dan Ndoye's first-half strike had Germany sweating until their injury-time equaliser - Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

Nagelsmann was later keen to present his substitutions as obvious and also the dramatic ending to the game as fairly inevitable. It did not feel that way. First came the Hoffenheim striker Maxi Beier and the defenders Raum and Nico Schlotterback. It was not until later that Nagelsmann called for Fulkrug and the Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. Eventually it was Germany’s moment – a cross from Raum, and Fullkrug’s header.

Germany leave it late to top group – as it happened

10:30 PM BST

Germany’s late, late equaliser

Unreal scenes 🤩



Niclas Fullkrug scores a late equaliser for Germany to ensure the host nation finish top of Group A 🇩🇪#Euro2024 | #SUIGER pic.twitter.com/B7BxVuGliF — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2024

10:29 PM BST

Switzerland’s opener

The goal that got the Swiss believing they would top Group A 🇨🇭#Euro2024 | #SUIGER pic.twitter.com/CY8LL1AyWF — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2024

10:28 PM BST

Home fans thanked

10:26 PM BST

Final standings in Group A

10:22 PM BST

Man of the match is...

Granit Xhaka

10:21 PM BST

Impact off the bench from Fullkrug

10:11 PM BST

What about the last-16?

After topping Group A, Germany will play the runner-up in England’s group, which is currently Denmark.

Meanwhile Switzerland will play the runner-up from Group B.

10:08 PM BST

Germany top of Group A

Germany's late equaliser meant they finished top of the group - Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Germany celebrate topping the group - Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

10:04 PM BST

Late, late equaliser for Germany

10:01 PM BST

Scotland out

The full-time whistle has gone in Stuttgart and Hungary have won 1-0, knocking Scotland out of Euro 2024. You can follow the reaction to Scotland’s exit here.

09:58 PM BST

Huge goal in Stuttgart

There has been a massive, massive goal in the 100th minute in Stuttgart. Scotland had a corner but Hungary break down the field and score through Csoboth. That will be Scotland out and Hungary in with a shout of progression.

09:53 PM BST

Full-time

Switzerland cannot take advantage and there is the full-time whistle. That late, late equaliser from Fullkrug means Germany go through as group winners in Group A. Switzerland are also through with this point.

🇩🇪 Füllkrug's late goal secures top spot in Group A 👏#EURO2024 | #SUIGER pic.twitter.com/s98x3okViQ — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 23, 2024

09:52 PM BST

90+3 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

One last chance for Switzerland as they send a free-kick into the Germany area...

09:50 PM BST

GOAL! Fullkrug equalises

With just three added minutes remaining, Germany are level and are now set to go through as group winners. Raum sends in the ball from the left and finds Fullkrug, who powers a header back across goal into the far corner.

09:48 PM BST

90 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

There will be four added minutes.

Over in Stuttgart there are 10 added minutes and it remains 0-0 between Scotland and Hungary.

09:46 PM BST

88 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Xhaka nearly scores a stunner. He hits it first-time from around 25 yards out and it forces Neuer into a good diving save to his right to deny him.

09:43 PM BST

85 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Big, big chance for Havertz. Kroos’ corner finds Havertz seven yards out in free space but he gets it wrong as it comes off his shoulder and over the bar.

09:42 PM BST

84 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Switzerland think they are 2-0 up but the offside flag goes up. This is very, very close. But VAR quickly decides it is offside.

09:41 PM BST

83 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Another Germany corner incoming as Widmer blocks the cross. They take it short and Gundogan sends in the ball, but it is an easy catch for Sommer.

09:40 PM BST

82 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Kroos whips it in but Sommer punches it away. It comes to Sane near the edge of the box and his volley misses the target.

09:39 PM BST

80 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Raum is fouled on the left and Germany have a free-kick in a good position five yards outside the box. Widmer is booked for the foul on Raum. Should Switzerland reach the last-16 which they should, Wider will miss the game.

09:38 PM BST

80 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Heading into the final 10 minutes of these Group A fixtures, Switzerland are set to top the group ahead of Germany. Over in Stuttgart it remains 0-0 and Scotland would finish up on two points and Hungary one.

09:36 PM BST

78 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Germany want a free-kick as Havertz goes down just outside the Switzerland box but Xhaka won the ball so the right decision was made.

09:34 PM BST

76 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Vargas sends it in but Germany win the header to clear their lines.

09:34 PM BST

75 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Gundogan fouls Aebischer and Switzerland have a free-kick in a good area.

Double Germany change:

ON Sane, Fullkrug,

OFF Wirtz, Musiala

Jamal Musiala taken off - Frank Augstein/AP

09:32 PM BST

73 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

This Switzerland team are well organised and it genuinely looks like they enjoy defending. They are continuing to frustrate the home nation.

09:29 PM BST

71 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Big chance for Germany to equalise. Kimmich has it on the edge of the six-yard box but Akanji slides in with a crucial block to deny him. It then comes to Beier, who has only just come on. He cannot get his shot away but it did look like he was being hauled down to the ground. VAR checks but no penalty given.

09:26 PM BST

67 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Musiala is fouled and Xhaka goes into the referee’s book for it. That was a naughty challenge from Xhaka.

Moments later Havertz has a header at the far post but he cannot keep it down and it goes over the bar.

09:23 PM BST

65 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Germany have had a lot of corners in this match but failed to take advantage of any of them.

Switzerland triple change:

ON Amdouni, Duah, Vargas

OFF Ndoye, Embolo, Rieder

Germany change:

ON Beier

OFF Andrich

09:21 PM BST

63 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Raum, despite only just coming on, tries his luck from distance. He hit it fairly well but it was always rising and goes over Sommer’s bar.

Meanwhile in Stuttgart it is still 0-0 between Scotland and Hungary.

09:19 PM BST

61 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Double Germany change:

ON Raum, Schlotterbeck

OFF Mittelstadt, Tah

Time for some German changes - Alex Grimm/Getty Images

09:17 PM BST

59 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Kroos also takes the corner from the other side, this time an inswinger, but Switzerland clear their lines.

09:17 PM BST

58 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Kimmich’s cross is deflected behind for a corner. Kroos takes an outswinger but Switzerland win the initial header. Germany keep it alive though and win another corner on the other side.

09:13 PM BST

54 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Chance for Germany. Kroos strikes first-time from a central position just outside the box but he drags his effort wide. He has never scored at a European Championship.

Toni Kroos has never scored at the Euros - Christopher Neundorf/Shutterstock

09:09 PM BST

51 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Musiala is found in the right-hand channel and, from the edge of the box, strikes but it is straight at Sommer. The ball then falls to Gundogan but he messes up the follow-up.

Germany continue to be frustrated - Georgi Licovski/Shutterstock

09:07 PM BST

49 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

That was a strange call by referee Daniele Orsatio. Musiala is clearly shoved over on the right-hand touchline, which would have given Germany a free-kick in a good position, but nothing is given.

09:06 PM BST

47 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Rieder goes racing through into the Germany box after a pass from Embolo but he slips and the chance is gone. The offside flag was up though against Rieder anyway.

09:03 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way in Frankfurt. No changes at the break.

08:57 PM BST

Over in Stuttgart

It is 0-0 at half-time between Scotland and Hungary. Here is what the group looks like as it stands:

Switzerland 7 points Germany 6 points Scotland 2 points Hungary 1 point

08:54 PM BST

HT verdict

Germany losing and not particularly convincing. Tension in the stadium as if the home fans are concerned their side are going down a familiar rabbithole. Lots of possession but not a great deal of threat in front of goal. Jamal Musiala is fabulous on the ball but he also lost it in the build-up to Switzerland scoring. Still, there is time for the Germans. Julian Nagelsmann consulting his iPad on the bench.

08:47 PM BST

Half-time

There is the whistle and Switzerland lead 1-0 at the break.

08:45 PM BST

45 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

You can really sense the growing frustration on and off the field amongst the Germany players and fans.

Two added minutes at the end of this first half.

08:42 PM BST

41 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Rudiger misses a great chance with a header at the back post but it would not have counted anyway as the offside flag is up against Kroos, who provided the cross for Rudiger.

08:38 PM BST

38 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

There were a number of German players walking a suspension tightrope and one of them will now miss the last-16. Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Tah is rightly booked for a high foot and that was the risk Julian Nagelsmann was taking by playing those on the verge of a suspension.

Jonathan Tah (right) will now miss the last-16 - Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

08:37 PM BST

36 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Inside the Frankfurt Arena it is certainly the Swiss fans making all the noise at the moment.

08:33 PM BST

33 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Andrich goes from range again and his effort deflects behind for a corner. Switzerland manage to clear their lines.

08:31 PM BST

30 mins: Switzerland 1 Germany 0

Switzerland are so close to going 2-0 up and it was Ndoye again. He fires a shot across goal from the left-hand side of the box and is inches away from finding the far corner. A goal-kick is given but it did look like Neuer got a small touch which may have been crucial.

Swiss goalscorer Dan Ndoye and Uefa have one big thing in common. They both come from Nyon, the Swiss town home to the European governing body. Ndoye was also once an INEOS player, first at Lausanne-Sport, where he started, and then at Nice, also owned by INEOS, now in control of Manchester United. He now plays for Bologna, via a stint at Basel.

08:30 PM BST

Goal stands

It was very, very close but the goal does stand. That is Ndoye’s first international goal. As it stands Switzerland are going top of the group.

08:29 PM BST

GOAL! Ndoye gives Switzerland the lead

He was booked harshly just a few moments ago but he will not care now as he has given his side the lead. He meets Freuler’s cross at the near post and pokes home past Neuer into the roof of the net. But will this one stand? It was very close to offside...

Dan Ndoye has Switzerland ahead - Angelos Tzortzinis/Getty Images

08:27 PM BST

28 mins: Switzerland 0 Germany 0

It is still 0-0 in both games in Group A. In Stuttgart Scotland and Hungary are still level and if you would like, you can follow that game live here.

08:25 PM BST

25 mins: Switzerland 0 Germany 0

We have the first booking of the night as Ndoye is shown a yellow card for a foul on Rudiger. Looking at the replays that looked a little harsh to give a yellow for that.

First booking of the night - Alex Grimm/Getty Images

08:19 PM BST

No goal

The decision is overturned and the goal does not stand. Musiala is penalised for a foul in the penalty area before Andrich scored. Andrich is denied his first international goal.

KEIN TOR FOULSPIEL (say the stadium screens). German fans have not taken that decision well in Frankfurt Arena. Would have been Robert Andrich’s first goal for the national team. It was a foul, though.

08:18 PM BST

VAR review

There is a formal review and the referee is sent over to the screen for a potential foul by Musiala in the build-up.

Formal VAR review... - Georgi Licovski/Shutterstock

08:17 PM BST

GOAL! Andrich gives Germany the lead

It is his first goal in a German shirt! Switzerland thought they had cleared the danger but Germany keep it alive. From around 25 yards out Andrich fires towards goal and Sommer really should do better there. But, will it stand? VAR are checking...

Robert Andrich thinks he has his first Germany goal - Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

08:12 PM BST

12 mins: Switzerland 0 Germany 0

Wirtz sends in a cross from the left and Havertz gets across his man to get to it first. His initial effort is blocked and then he goes down wanting a penalty, but rightly so the referee just waves him away.

Kai Havertz has an early chance for Germany - Javier Soriano/Getty Images

08:10 PM BST

9 mins: Switzerland 0 Germany 0

Over in Stuttgart it is still 0-0 between Scotland and Hungary. Switzerland will be keeping one eye on that game.

08:04 PM BST

3 mins: Switzerland 0 Germany 0

Moments after Germany win a corner, Switzerland have their first corner of the night, but the delivery is woeful and is easily cleared at the front post.

08:03 PM BST

2 mins: Switzerland 0 Germany 0

Nearly a superb goal from the host nation. It all starts from sublime play from Musiala from inside his own box, who then finds Gundogan on the edge of the box in space. It is then deflected behind for a corner to Germany.

The corner is sent in and Havertz meets it, but it is straight at Sommer.

08:00 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way in Frankfurt. Will Germany make it three wins from three?

Vaterland v Vaterland. The roof is on the Frankfurt Arena again tonight. It feels more like a lid - it slides in under the separate roof of the grandstands. Either way it’s an add-on - it wasn’t part of the original rebuild. It’s very clever German engineering and it must’ve cost a fortune, but like the London Stadium it is owned by the taxpayer so presumably they paid.

Either way, the weather has turned for the better in western Germany in the last few days so who knows why the roof is needed. Germany full-strength and clearly going all out to win the group. Lots of noise but no discernible dislike between the two nations. Always unusual, to British eyes anyway, to see both sets of fans eating and drinking together before the games.

07:54 PM BST

Anthem time

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel in Frankfurt and it is time for the national anthems.

Time for the national anthems - Javier Soriano/Getty Images

07:50 PM BST

Scotland vs Hungary

The other game in Group A kicks off at the same time in Stuttgart and you can also follow that game live here.

07:47 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Substitutes: Raum, Gross, Fullkrug, Fuhrich, Baumann, Muller, Beier, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Sane, Henrichs, ter Stegen, Koch, Can, Undav.

Switzerland: Sommer; Akanji, Rodriguez, Schar; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder; Aebischer, Embolo; Ndoye.

Substitutes: Stergiou, Elvedi, Zakaria, Okafor, Steffen, Mvogo, Zuber, Zesiger, Sierro, Vargas, Duah, Kobel, Shaqiri, Jashari, Amdouni.

07:38 PM BST

Switzerland getting ready

Switzerland have taken four points from their first two games - Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

07:31 PM BST

Germany out to warm up

Germany are already through to the knockout stages - Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Will Germany make it three wins from three in Group A? - Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

07:25 PM BST

Over in Stuttgart

The other game in Group A kicks off at the same time over in Stuttgart where Scotland take on Hungary. Scotland are third in the group on one point and Hungary are bottom with zero points, although both sides still have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages. You can follow all the live action with our blog here.

07:19 PM BST

Swiss fans welcome team

07:13 PM BST

Host nation arriving

07:07 PM BST

Full team news

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Substitutes: Raum, Gross, Fullkrug, Fuhrich, Baumann, Muller, Beier, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Sane, Henrichs, ter Stegen, Koch, Can, Undav.

Switzerland: Sommer; Akanji, Rodriguez, Schar; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder; Aebischer, Embolo; Ndoye.

Substitutes: Stergiou, Elvedi, Zakaria, Okafor, Steffen, Mvogo, Zuber, Zesiger, Sierro, Vargas, Duah, Kobel, Shaqiri, Jashari, Amdouni.

07:00 PM BST

Euro 2024 predictor

Do you think you can predict the final standings in the groups and who will go all the way and win Euro 2024? Well you can with our predictor.

06:53 PM BST

Switzerland team news

06:51 PM BST

Germany team news

06:50 PM BST

Team guide- Switzerland

Who is the star player?

Granit Xhaka. The former Arsenal midfielder has been the beating heart of Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title-winning season and it is the same for his country. He leads by example and has even dialled down his temper a touch. Anything Switzerland does will go through him first.

How do they play?

Yakin has implemented 3-4-3 formation to help lean on their strongest position which is centre-backs. Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi and Fabian Schar make up the back three, but their lack of threat going forward means results of late have not been impressive after finishing second to Romania in qualifying.

Chances of victory

Switzerland always seem to do enough to get through to the knockout stages but, with an ageing squad and not much firepower up front, getting beyond that stage may be beyond their reach. Round of 16.

06:45 PM BST

Team guide- Germany

Who is the star player?

Jamal Musiala. In a transitional period for the German team, Musiala has made himself their most prized asset since becoming the country’s youngest player to feature in a major tournament at Euro 2020. Young midfielder Florian Wirtz is also one to keep an eye on.

How do they play?

Nagelsmann has built on Joachim Low’s foundation of moulding Germany into a technical and possession-based team, but now with an emphasis of breaking midfield lines and exploiting width. Expect the hosts to play a high line, press and be willing to take risks. Expect a variety of formations to be deployed, with Kai Havertz even playing left-back.

Chances of victory

Germany are transitioning between two generations, but being the hosts will give them a huge advantage and should carry them into the late stages of the tournament. Semi-finals.

06:39 PM BST

Fancy a flutter?

Betting on the game? Take a look at these Euros betting offers and free bets.

06:31 PM BST

Match preview

The hosts Germany are already through and their final game group takes place in Frankfurt where they take on Switzerland. A dominant 5-1 victory in their opener against Scotland followed by a 2-0 win over Hungary has seen Julian Nagelsmann’s progress to the last-16 with a game to spare. Despite having already sealed their place in the knockout stages, Nagelsmann has said he is not planning to rotate his team.

The pitch in Frankfurt has become a huge talking point after England’s 1-1 draw against Denmark. Nagelsmann is less than impressed with the surface in Frankfurt.

“I hope that it holds up, but I have little hope. The grass is simply not good – very greasy, very soft. It is like driving with summer tyres in the winter.

“After the NFL games (held at the stadium), it (the grass) no longer grew well. I am not so worried in terms of playing the game, but what worries me more is in terms of injuries.

Germany have already booked their place in the last-16 - Neil Baynes/Getty Images

“There are players such as (England midfielder Jude) Bellingham that we have seen have had problems and risked some serious injury. If you slip, you really risk getting injured, so it is not the best in terms of injury prevention, but this is the situation, these are the starting conditions.”

Switzerland currently sit second in Group A, two points behind Germany but three points clear of Scotland, who are third. They began their campaign with a 3-1 win against Hungary before a 1-1 draw against Scotland. With four points already in the bag, Switzerland are well-placed to progress barring a dramatic set of circumstances.

Switzerland will be keeping a close eye on proceedings in Stuttgart where Scotland play Hungary. No team has ever failed to qualify for the knockout stages with four points at a 24-team Euros.

Switzerland are unbeaten in their past three matches against Germany, winning once and drawing twice, with those three matches producing 16 goals, an average of 5.3 per game. The Swiss had lost 16 of their previous 18 matches against the Germans.

Team news to follow shortly.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.