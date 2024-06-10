Niclas Füllkrug dispels injury rumours and offers his full support to Kai Havertz ahead of EURO 2024

Germany are set to kick off EURO 2024 on Friday evening when they face Scotland at the Allianz Arena. Having picked up a late winner against Greece, courtesy of a phenomenal strike from Pascal Groß, there is a positive atmosphere surrounding the German national team ahead of the tournament.

Nevertheless, over the past few days, there have been reports suggesting that not all is well within the camp. With suggestions that Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug is carrying a knock, the 31-year-old has been forced into dispelling any rumours surrounding a potential injury:

“I’m fine; I don’t know where it comes from. At 31, there are always a few aches and pains.”

Therefore, there is no need for concern for German fans, who can be assured that Füllkrug is currently fully fit to feature on Friday. Nevertheless, the former Werder Bremen striker is not expected to start for Julain Nagelsmann’s side.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz is expected to start up front for Germany against Scotland, with Füllkrug waiting in the wings. Playing as Havertz’s number two is not something that Füllkrug has an issue with, explaining that he wishes the Arsenal forward the best:

“Kai has my full support. I wish him every goal. I’m more of an employee. The coach has the upper hand.”

Alongside Füllkrug, Deniz Undav and Maximilian Beier will be hoping for an opportunity to shine at some point in the competition. However, it is likely that Füllkrug will be considered Nagelsmann’s go-to striker should Germany require an all-important goal due to his poacher’s instinct.

GGFN | Will Shopland