Nickerson’s Hunter Jones qualifies for Olympic Trials

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nickerson native and Pittsburg State decathlete Hunter Jones has qualified for the Olympic trials in the decathlon.

Jones competes with Pittsburg State and will be a sixth-year senior this fall. If he qualifies, he could be the only Olympic athlete from Kansas represented.

“I’m just so grateful that I have the opportunity and have been healthy enough to get to this point. There’s been years before where I haven’t even been healthy enough to do 75 or 50 percent of what I was capable of, so you know, I’m super grateful for that,” Jones said.

Pitt State decathlete Hunter Jones shaped by family tragedy, ready for Outdoor Championships

Jones is the brother of Ava Jones.

The Olympic trials start on June 21 and go through the 30th.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.