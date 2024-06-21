Nickerson’s Hunter Jones competes at Olympic Trials

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nickerson native and Pittsburg State decathlete Hunter Jones is currently trying to qualify for the Olympics.

A decathlete is an athlete who competes in 10 events. The person with the highest combined score wins.

Jones was the first one to jump into action on Day 1, starting things off in the 100-meter sprint. He ran his second-fastest time ever of 11.24 seconds, which started him out in 18th place.

Next up was the long jump. On his third attempt, he launched himself 22 feet and 11-and-a-quarter inches, which moved him up to 15th overall.

In the shot put, Jones threw 45 feet and four inches, a new personal best by nearly half a foot.

Jones entered the competition with the 12th-best mark of the field and currently sits at 15th.

He will compete in the high jump on Friday night. That’s arguably his best event, as he holds the collegiate championship record for the high jump in the decathlon.

