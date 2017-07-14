Nickelodeon ‘Kids’ Choice Sports 2017': Complete Winners List

It’s that time of year again when the world’s top athletes, gallons of green slime and insane challenges collide.

The Nickelodeon “Kids’ Choice Sports 2017” awards invaded UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles on Thursday — and it was messy, hilarious fun as always.

Hosted by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for the third time, the vibrant event handed out orange mohawked blimp awards for unique categories such as Hands of Gold, Clutch Player of the Year and Biggest Powerhouse.

Simone Biles, Michael Phelps and Russell Westbrook were among the world class athletes who got a colorful prize to add to their trophy cases.

“Kids’ Choice Sports 2017” was taped live on Thursday from UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, and airs Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m.

See the full list of winners (in bold) below.

Favorite Male Athlete

Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F. La Liga)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR)

Kris Bryant (MLB, Chicago Cubs)

LeBron James (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors) *WINNER

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

Favorite Female Athlete

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Olympique Lyonnais)

Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing, US Ski Team)

Nneka Ogwumike (WNBA, Los Angeles Sparks)

Serena Williams (WTA)

Simone Biles (Professional Artistic Gymnast) *WINNER

King of Swag

Cam Newton (NFL, Carolina Panthers)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F.)

DeAndre Jordan (NBA, Los Angeles Clippers)

Rickie Fowler (Professional Golfer)

Russell Wilson (NFL, Seattle Seahawks) *WINNER

Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)

Queen of Swag

Caroline Wozniacki (WTA)

Danica Patrick (NASCAR)

Lizzie Armanto (Professional Skateboarder)

Serena Williams (WTA) *WINNER

Skylar Diggins (WNBA, Dallas Wings)

Torah Bright (Professional Snowboarder)

Best Cannon

Aaron Rodgers (NFL, Green Bay Packers)

Andy Murray (Professional Tennis Player)

Justin Verlander (MLB, Detroit Tigers)

Matt Ryan (NFL, Atlanta Falcons)

Max Scherzer (MLB, Washington Nationals)

Serena Williams (WTA) *WINNER

Biggest Powerhouse

Claressa Shields (Professional Boxer) *WINNER

David Ortiz (MLB, Boston Red Sox)

DeMarcus Cousins (NBA, New Orleans Pelicans)

Mike Trout (MLB, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)

Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)

Clutch Player of the Year

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Olympique Lyonnais)

Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)

Mike Trout (MLB, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)

Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder) *WINNER

Sergio Garcia (Professional Golfer)

Sidney Crosby (NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

Don’t Try This At Home

Alise Post (Professional BMX Racer)

Connor Fields (Professional BMX Racer)

Hailey Langland (Professional Snowboarder)

Keala Kennelly (Professional Surfer) *WINNER

Lizzie Armanto (Professional Skateboarder)

Mark McMorris (Professional Snowboarder)

Nyjah Huston (Professional Skateboarder)

Favorite Newcomer

Breanna Stewart (WNBA, Seattle Storm)

Corey Seager (MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers)

Dak Prescott (NFL, Dallas Cowboys)

Dario Šarić (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)

Laurie Hernandez (Professional Artistic Gymnast) *WINNER

Simone Manuel (Competitive Swimmer)

Hands of Gold

Adrián Beltré (MLB, Texas Rangers)

Antonio Brown (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Braden Holtby (NHL, Washington Capitals)

Ian Kinsler (MLB, Detroit Tigers)

Julian Edelman (NFL, New England Patriots)

Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, New York Giants) *WINNER

Need for Speed

Allyson Felix (Professional Track & Field Athlete)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR)

Danica Patrick (NASCAR)

Jimmie Johnson (NASCAR)

Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)

Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1 Racing)

Usain Bolt (Professional Track & Field Athlete) *WINNER

Sickest Moves

Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Manchester City)

James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)

Kevin Durant (NBA, Golden State Warriors) *WINNER

Kyrie Irving (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)

Le’Veon Bell (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Patrick Kane (NHL, Chicago Blackhawks)

