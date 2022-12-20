Nickelodeon is breaking out the slime for Broncos vs. Rams on Christmas Day

This Christmas Day the Los Angeles Rams vs./and Denver Broncos are teaming up for the battle with a football Slime and also a Surprise Guest so be there for the #NFLNickmasGame this Christmas Day on #Nickelodeon! 🏟️🏈🏉🎄🎅🏻🤶🏻🧑🏻‍🎄🧝‍♂️🧝🧝‍♀️🎁🦌🌨️⛄️☃️❄️🛷🍪🥛@NFL #NFL @Nickelodeon #Nick pic.twitter.com/vfwurn6csu — Mark Lu's Home and World (@marklu2002) December 14, 2022

In addition to being nationally televised on CBS, the Denver Broncos’ showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day will also air on Nickelodeon.

The game will feature Nick’s signature slime and plenty of animations added to players, fans, the field and just about everything else.

For the Win‘s Mary Clarke had this to say about Nick’s slime-time playoff game last season:

The biggest draw of the Nickelodeon broadcast is the wildly wacky graphics used to make it more visually appealing to kids. Specifically, the use of Nickelodeon’s famous neon green slime is featured in some form nearly every few minutes. … Sure, the Nickelodeon broadcast may be cheesy — and filled with lots of slime — but it’s adorable fun at the end of the day. And really, isn’t that what we want out of our sports?

Here are some highlights from Nickelodeon’s game last year:

SLIME TIME ON CHRISTMAS?!?! 🎄✨@Broncos vs. @RamsNFL is getting the @Nickelodeon treatment on Christmas Day this season! 📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release — Thursday at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/roJw7FoNgO — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2022

Sunday’s game will begin at 2:30 p.m. MT on CBS/Nickelodeon.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire