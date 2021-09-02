Nickelodeon will be back in NFL Wild Card round

Nickelodeon will be back in the NFL spotlight once more.

The kids entertainment channel shared in broadcasting a Wild Card playoff game for the league last year. For the most part, reviews of it were positive.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the cable network will be back again in 2021 providing another broadcast in the postseason:

CBS will once again do a Nickelodeon broadcast for the NFL Wildcard weekend. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) September 1, 2021

In 2020, the Wild Card game featured on Nickelodeon was between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. While the Saints won the game, then-Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won the “NVP” Award following it.

While the contest was also broadcasted in the traditional sense on CBS, the Nickelodeon viewers got a unique presentation. That included some CGI slime, green-screened SpongeBob Squarepants on the field goal netting, among other twists:

CBS will air another Nickelodeon x NFL broadcast for Wild Card weekend. The first one was quite an experience 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gImJEs7KnP — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 1, 2021

This news also is big news for NFL players as well.

The two lucky teams to appear in the game will get a shot at the NVP as Trubisky will be unlikely to defend his title.

He’s now a backup on the Buffalo Bills.

