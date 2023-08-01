Nickelodeon to air 'slime-filled' alternate telecast for Super Bowl 58

The slime is coming to the Super Bowl.

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon announced Tuesday that an alternate telecast will be presented for Super Bowl LVIII, featuring a kid and family-friendly broadcast that was started in 2021 with a Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon when the Chicago Bears took on the New Orleans Saints.

This alternate Super Bowl LVIII broadcast will air exclusively on Nickelodeon Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The non-slime telecast is broadcast by CBS. Super Bowl 58 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The game will also stream on Paramount+ and on mobile with NFL+.

In this Jan. 10, 2021, file image, virtual slime cannons go off in the end zone after a touchdown during Nickelodeon's kid-focused broadcast of the NFL wild-card game.

“We are excited to expand this extremely successful partnership between CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and the NFL for television’s biggest stage at Super Bowl LVIII,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family, alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans."

.@Nickelodeon and @cbssports are joining forces to present a slime-filled telecast of Super Bowl LVIII specially for kids and families 🏈 @nateburleson will be back in the booth to call the first-ever #SuperBowl alternate telecast, exclusively on Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/30aRYWySwL — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 1, 2023

CBS also announced a second slime-filled Christmas Day collaboration with Nickelodeon on Christmas Day, when the Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs. That game will start at 1 p.m. ET, and is being billed as the "NICKELODEON NFL NICKMAS GAME."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl 58: Nickelodeon to air alternate slime-filled telecast