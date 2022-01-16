Nickelodeon adds fun after 49ers slice through Dallas defense

The much-anticipated matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys Sunday saw the NFC West Wild Card team blast out of the gate in Texas.

The Niners went 75 yards in 7 plays, eating up more than 4 minutes before finding the end zone.

Jimmy Garoppolo was 3-for-3 for 43 yards and running back Elijah Mitchell had a couple carries, including a 4-yard run for the score.

And the Nickelodeon broadcast put a different kind of star between the uprights for the PAT: Patrick Star.

The Niners added a field goal by Robbie Gould, who is now 16-for-16 in his postseason career, to open the lead to 10-0.