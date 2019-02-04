Nickell Robey-Coleman has fewer words after loss

Nickell Robey-Coleman had all the words the last two weeks.

After Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, the Rams cornerback had fewer.

Robey-Coleman admitted he committed a pass interference penalty which got the Rams this far, and then had the temerity to say Tom Brady‘s age was showing early last week.

But after the game, he was clipped in his responses.

Asked if any Patriots players said anything to him about his comments, he replied: “No, they didn’t.” Asked if anyone referred to the no-call in New Orleans: “No.”

He also gave a “Yes” when asked if his early unnecessary roughness penalty was a clean hit, and then when asked if he got an explanation from officials he said” “No.”

On whether it was a make-up call for the helmet-to-helmet which wasn’t called a week ago, he said a bit more.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I really don’t know to be honest with you.”

There were more words in response to other questions later, but that summed up the night for the Rams defense, which was close to something special, but unable to enjoy it.