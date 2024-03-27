Nickel: A few Bucks talk about their college experiences, the transfer portal and NIL

As Marquette University marches onward to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16, a couple of Milwaukee Bucks were asked for their thoughts on how the landscape of college basketball has changed drastically in recent years.

The Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal that allows players to earn money off their own brand name, and the transfer portal, which dropped restrictions to leave one school and attend another, are two policy changes that have given players greater autonomy. It's something media and athletes asked for.

But an unintended consequence has been several athletes choosing to try other programs for what they hope is a better playing scheme, and, it is often alleged, over NIL promises in recruiting. Last summer, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said there were more players in the transfer portal than there were roster spots open.

Are student-athletes losing overall in a game of musical chairs?

Maybe it is worth noting that the top seven Marquette players have been Golden Eagles for multiple years. Journal Sentinel beat writer Ben Steele said Marquette is one of few high-major teams that didn't bring in transfers this season and that head coach Shaka Smart said he likes to develop his talent in-house. Smart did start with transfer Tyler Kolek, however, since Smart had to fill out a roster after he took the Marquette job in March 2021.

It's a different world ‒ for the better, but with some side effects.

These Bucks were asked their general opinions and they responded first with what they valued from their college experience, and then their thoughts on the NIL and the transfer portal in its current state.

(Weber State, Ogden, Utah; four years; went back and completed degree in professional sales)

"I had a great college experience, going away from home (Oakland, California). I graduated high school when I was 17. And the people that I was around (at Weber State), I just learned so much. How to be a part of a team and how to be invested in a program, what it was all about. That's something that helped me a lot coming into the NBA. I was invested in the program for four years.

"And I had a lot of people that looked out for me and it just made me pour more into that. From my professors to the coaching staff, they showed me that they cared about me as a person as much as what I brought to the program as an athlete, so I had a great experience.

"As far as the NIL, on one hand, I'm happy that players are being compensated for what they bring to these universities because they make a lot of money off of the tournament. And some of these big conferences, they are on TV as much as we are, and people recognize the names as much as they recognize us. So you want them to be compensated for that. But me personally, I just wish that it was kind of a better (happy) medium.

“I hate to see kids. ... they put them on camera and they like, 'this kid went to Arizona,' then he was at this school, and it's four schools in four years, and it's like, I don't see how that could be positive for anybody as far as a college experience.

"So I just wish that it was something that they could put in place where you can't just hop around. I think it just takes away from the spirit of college basketball. Usually you might have a few guys that's one and done that go to the league (NBA). But then you're going to have some guys there (in college) two years, three years, four years that care about the history of the program and what the program is about. And you just don't see that no more. That's also part of why college basketball isn't what it used to be.”

(University of Northern Iowa; four years; graduated with degree in sports psychology and exercise science. His father Kyle is an assistant at Iowa State, and used to be an assistant at Marquette.)

"Basketball-wise, especially coming from a mid-major school, you're kind of The Guy, in a way, so you have to learn everything about the game. Like all the attention is on you, so you have to be able to know how to do everything. All different coverages, and what works. So I think just learning the game as a whole, being able to do different things, has helped me; it's carried over.

"Now, if they need me to do this. I know how to.

"Spending four years there at UNI, growing as a man, I'm also so grateful for how I grew with my faith in Jesus, like through Fellowship of Christian Athletes and had the fellowship of that for four years. That's my whole foundation, and four years of college helped build that foundation to where, regardless of what happens in the league (NBA), you can't shake that. That's going to be there. Always.

"I talk to my dad about NIL and the portal, because he's at Iowa State. He's brought it up. Recruiting has changed so much. It has its pros and cons. Players being able to build their own brand off the court, as who they are as a person, it is pretty cool. But it's also pretty tough. Sometimes it takes away the basketball part of it, maybe somewhat. Not for all players, but the transfer portal is tough. I don't know. I wouldn't want to be a college coach right now having to deal with all that turnover.

“People look for the easy way out almost; you got to work through some adversity and grow through that, you just can't leave. It hurts the kids, bouncing around from school to school. I’m not always a fan. But I think it can be good for guys. I think more guys should transfer down (to mid-majors).”

Andre Jackson Jr.

(three years at Syracuse)

"Being around coach Dan Hurley and his coaching staff (was valuable). My roommate was his son, so being around great people, those people really helped me. I spoke to Mike Hayes who was a Navy SEAL. Teddy Atlas; (Hurley) used to bring in a lot of good speakers, and I think that's the best thing, to learn a lot from those speakers. They taught me how toughness and grit can apply to all facets of life other than basketball.

"NIL came in to existence my second year of college and I benefitted. Everybody did. Football schools make more money. The schools that have the biggest donors tend to have the biggest checks to give out to players.

"I never entered the portal. For the people that are: just find the school that fits you. Someone that's going to coach you on the things that you're going to need to be good at the next level. I chose a good school so I didn't have to leave. I just had to learn how to play in that system. So I think (it is best) going to a school that values you and also sees you fitting into their style of play and also a school that holds you to accountability with good coaching."

