Nickeil Alexander-Walker gets the And-1

Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
If a team like the Falcons or Vikings wants to trade up in the draft to get a top quarterback prospect, it will have to pay a massive price.
Tim Wakefield, who died Oct. 1, predeceased his wife after his battle with brain cancer.
After taking a chainsaw to fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, Dalton Del Don takes his keen eye to the hitters.
While Williams' compensation is an outlier, it still shows the significant earning power college football players currently enjoy.
Will Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren give Red Bull a run in 2024?
With an injury and the Trojans' struggles this season, the former top recruit's USC career hasn't gone according to plan so far. But he's now back on the court and learning to roll with the punches.
Tyreek Hill's latest alleged off-field incident is a bizarre one.
There is always a player, often a QB, who inspires not just debate, but at times passionate support and/or vitriol. He serves as the cornerstone for the two or three months of “draft debate.”
The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.
Perkins was a breakout star as a freshman edge rusher with 7.5 sacks in 2022.
The Titans are ready to move forward with Tyjae Spears as their top running back.
Our crew put together their very first fantasy baseball mock draft of the season, making their picks for the first round — who's building a winner?
There might be a method to the madness of Paul fighting a string of nobodies. Maybe.
In today's special edition: In lieu of our typical format, the top half of today's newsletter is dedicated to our feature story: Rugby, mouthguards and the future of head injuries.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
Houston beat both Iowa State and Baylor last week to maintain its lead in the Big 12.